Black Clover chapter 368: Major spoilers to expect

With Asta’s return to the "Ace" continent, which is where the Clover Kingdom is located, fans are truly unable to contain their anticipation for Black Clover chapter 368. While the official release week of the next installment in author and illustrator Yuki Tabata's series is just a few days away, fans are nevertheless curious to know what will happen.

Many readers have scoured the internet for any and all potential Black Clover chapter 368 spoilers they could find. Unfortunately, there are no reliable spoilers for the upcoming issue from reputable sources at the time of this article’s writing, much to the chagrin of the series’ diehard fans.

This has unsurprisingly led to readers getting into heavy debates on what to expect from the upcoming release on social media sites across the internet. Thankfully, Black Clover chapter 368 should follow a fairly predictable order of events, especially given how the previous issue concluded following Asta’s win over Damnatio Kira.

Black Clover chapter 368 likely to either shift away from Asta and gang or focus on them learning Anti-Magic

Kaito #Sunandmoonnation (Reading Pokemon Special) @KizzityKaito



#BlackClover

#BCSpoilers

---



As one of those weirdos who actually cares about the thematic storytelling and character arcs of Black Clover, I do feel as though...



(1/15) Why Asta sharing Anti-Magic with the Bulls is Perfect and completes his character arc: A Thread---As one of those weirdos who actually cares about the thematic storytelling and character arcs of Black Clover, I do feel as though...(1/15) pic.twitter.com/OPBGqsDovp

Essentially, there are two major routes fans can expect Black Clover chapter 368 to take from a narrative perspective. The first would see the focus continue on the recently returned Asta, likely showing him teaching the Black Bulls how to use Anti-Magic as best he can. The second would, by reasonable assumption, shift focus away from Asta and co. to return to the Clover Kingdom, most probably providing a significant update on the scenario there as a result.

In the first option, fans would likely see each of the other Black Bull members playing around with their newfound Anti-Magic, learning the best way to utilize it alongside their inherent type. This will also be done to the effect of explaining to readers what the rules behind this bestowed Anti-Magic are, such as whether or not it can be combined with or used alongside inherent magic types.

Black Clover chapter 369 would then presumably see Asta introduce Yami Ichika to the rest of the Black Bulls. In turn, fans would likely see some time spent with each of the Black Bulls making jokes about Yami or commenting on how the two are similar. This would be done to the effect of establishing some camaraderie between her and the rest of the group before they join the main battle.

DarkSukehiro @DarkSukehiro

Or Ichika sharing her yojutsu armour with Yami in order to boost his mobility especially given Zetten is stated to stack output in folds🤔?

#BCSpoilers pic.twitter.com/5kt5FWBO6L This chapter got me wondering if Ichika can share kijin mode with Yami in order to balance out the Berserk effect of its natureOr Ichika sharing her yojutsu armour with Yami in order to boost his mobility especially given Zetten is stated to stack output in folds🤔?

From there, this first route would perhaps see the Black Bulls departing the Witches Forest as the issue ends, possibly even concluding with some parting words from the Witch Queen. The second scenario, however, would be vastly different and likely provide no focus on Asta and the Black Bulls whatsoever before the very end of the issue.

Black Clover chapter 368’s second narrative option would see perspective instead shift to the Clover Kingdom battleground. From here, fans can expect to be given a brief update and overview of the current situation, potentially from the perspective of Lucius Zogratis pondering the current state of the battle.

A brief focus will likely be given to each currently active fight, with more attention being devoted to Yuno Grinberryall specifically. Fans might see Yuno struggling against the Lucius clones, slowly being overwhelmed by them before they surround him. The chapter would then most likely end with the arrival of Asta, who’ll almost certainly join Yuno in the fight as the other Black Bulls head elsewhere on the battlefield.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.