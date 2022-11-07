Sword Art Online franchise announces new anime film project

While commemorating the Sword Art Online franchise’s 10th anniversary, the event "Sword Art Online - Full Dive" announced that the anime is all set for a “brand-new original film project.” The team behind the new project hasn’t revealed many details regarding the film, and even the title remains undisclosed.

Prior to the new film's announcement, SAO launched a fictional VRMMORPG, which takes place inside the franchise’s universe. As the recently released film Progressive: Scherzo of the Dark Dusk garnered much praise, the hype for the upcoming movie is intensifying.

Sword Art Online revealed a promotional video for the upcoming film

The Full Dive event dropped a PV for the upcoming film that states:

A completely new original movie version of “Sword Art Online” has been decided to be produced.

Further adding:

Please wait for further information.

Since A-1 Pictures has been associated with the franchise since it received its first-ever light novel anime adaptation in 2012, the upcoming film will also be animated by the same studio. The creator of Sword Art Online, Rei Kawahara, and the production house haven’t disclosed if the film is animated or is under production.

Moreover, the chapters the film will adapt from haven't been revealed yet. Before the event, the anime dropped Progressive: Scherzo of a Dark Dusk film in October 2022, a sequel to Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. The latter was adapted from the fourth volume of the light novel series since one of the overarching storylines of the series was not completed.

Here’s how Yen Press, the English publisher of the series, describes the fourth volume:

It's been just two months since they were trapped in the game of death that is Sword Art Online, and Kirito and Asuna continue their struggle at the vanguard of progress through the game. The fifth floor of Aincrad is a mazelike ruin, and the two dare to take pleasure in raiding it for the treasure it contains.

It continues, noting:

"Upon returning to the fourth floor, it's time to do some questing on behalf of the Elf Lord Yofilis--but here begins Asuna's discontent, for in doing so they will have to face her least favorite monster ever."

Reki Kawahara wrote the first volume in 2001 to participate in the 2002 ASCII Media Works Dengeki Game Novel Prize. As he exceeded the page limit, he refrained from submitting his work. At Kawahara's request, the series was published by ASCII Media Works under the Dengeki Bunko imprint on April 10, 2009. As of October 7, 2022, 27 volumes of the light novel series has been published.

According to Oricon’s statistics, Sword Art Online was the top-selling light novel series of 2012. The series also managed to rank first in 2013 and 2014 in Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! Annual rankings consecutively ranked under the top five light novel categories in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. As of 2022, 30 million copies of the light novel series are in circulation.

