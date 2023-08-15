Bleach TYBW: Why were Cang Du and BG9 executed by Haschwalth? Explained

The latest episode of Bleach TYBW garnered thunderous reception from the anime community for its incredible display of animation, voice acting, and storytelling. While the crux of the episode centered around Rukia Kuchiki's battle against As Nodt, there was one crucial detail that showed the brutality of the Sternritters.

During the initial segments of the episode, it was seen how Jugram Haschwalth, the second-in-command of the Wandenreich, mercilessly executed two of the most powerful Sternritters, BG9 and Cang Du. The brutality came to the fore as he swung the blade without any hesitation, in front of Uryu Ishida.

As a result, fans want to know the reason why Jugram Haschwalth executed the two Sternritters, BG9, and Cang DU.

Bleach TYBW: Cang Du and BG9 were executed since they lost and failed to annihilate the Soul Reapers as per Yhwach's instructions

In episode 19 of Bleach TYBW, the second-in-command of the Wandenreich, Jugram Haschwalth carried out the will of His Majesty, Yhwach, and executed the Sternritters Cang Du and BG9 because they lost and failed to exterminate the soul reapers, as per His Majesty's orders.

It was seen in episode 14, titled Last Nine Days, that Yhwach had instructed his Star Cross Knights to obliterate the soul reapers. However, Cang Du and BG9 were thoroughly defeated by Toshiro and Soifon, despite having them on the ropes.

Sternritters stealing Bankai in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Cang Du and BG9 appeared in Bleach TYBW during the first Quincy Invasion, and they turned the table of the battle by stealing the Bankai powers of Toshiro Hitsugaya and Soifon. It was a moment of bewilderment for the entire Soul Society as everyone got their Bankai stolen by the Sternritters.

While Cang Du and BG9 didn't get an opportunity to finish off the Captains during the first invasion, they had ample scope for that during the second invasion. Since Yhwach had ordered every Sternritter to obliterate the Soul Reapers, it had to be their top priority.

Soifon using her Bankai in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

However, Cang Du and BG9 failed to uphold the orders. Despite having Soifon at his mercy in Bleach TYBW, BG9 tried to extract data from Soifon, giving the latter an opportunity to unleash her reclaimed Bankai.

While he could have easily extracted data after ending Soifon's life, he chose to be arrogant and follow his own ideals. As a result, he was blasted off by Soifon's Bankai: Jakuho Raikoben, and lost the battle.

Toshiro crucifies Cang Du with his ice in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

On the other hand, Cang Du interrupted the fight between Bazz-B versus Toshiro Hitsugaya because he wanted to give the finishing blow to Toshiro himself. Even though Bazz-B almost killed Toshiro with his burner finger, Cang Du intervened and cited Yhwach's rule of killing the Captains with their stolen Bankai.

However, the top priority of Yhwach was the annihilation of the Soul Reapers. It was Cang Du's hubris that brought about his eventual downfall. His fixation on his own desires saw him crucified by Toshiro's reclaimed Bankai, and he failed to deliver the finishing blow that he was after.

This is the reason why Mask de Masculine/James was appreciated upon his death by Yhwach, as he could single-handedly defeat three powerful lieutenants and almost killed Kensei and Rose. On the other hand, neither Cang Du nor BG9 could truly follow Yhwach's orders in Bleach TYBW.

As a result, Jugram carried out Yhwach's will and executed the Sternritters for their failure. Upon their death, their souls were returned to Yhwach. It only shows how merciless the Sternritters and the Quincies are in comparison to the Shinigamis.

