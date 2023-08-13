What did Haschwalth say to Ishida in Bleach TYBW episode 19? Explained

In Bleach TYBW episode 19, the conversation between Jugram Haschwalth and Uryu Ishida was a significant moment of the ongoing arc. While the episode mainly focused on Rukia vs As Nodtfight and the former's Bankai, the episode also teased Yhwach's true purpose.

Following the execution of BG9 and Cang Du, a dialog between Uryu and Jugram revealed that Yhwach had to continue fighting and absorb the souls of the departed in the process. However, fans couldn't learn the specifics of what would happen if Yhwach stopped absorbing souls because the dialog was muted.

In other words, the episode excluded the key aspect of Yhwach's backstory. While this major detail would most likely be highlighted in the later episodes, fans cannot wait to know what Jugram told Uryu about Yhwach.

Bleach TYBW episode 19 teases what will happen if Yhwach stopped absorbing the souls

Souls of the Dead Sternritters returning to Yhwach in Bleach TYBW episode 19 (Image via Pierrot)

ach TYBW episode 19 only teased that Yhwach had to absorb souls, but it didn't explain the consequences of not absorbing. So, according to Bleach manga, if the King of the Quincy, Yhwach, stopped collecting or absorbing the souls, he would eventually return to the body he once had, which was devoid of sight and did not have the ability to hear and move.

The conversation between Uryu Ishida and Jugram Haschwalth in Bleach TYBW episode 19 was originally a cut scene from Yhwach's backstory in the manga. It was revealed that when Yhwach was born, he could not see, hear, speak, or even move.

Yhwach as an infant as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

As an infant, Yhwach had no means of prolonging his "futile" life. However, he wasn't afraid because he knew that somehow he would live on. Everyone held him like a precious treasure, and eventually, they found out that they gained something that they lacked in their life.

Since Yhwach possessed the power to share his own soul, anyone who touched him received its fragment. As a result, these fragmented souls healed their wounds that their own soul was incapable of.

Yhwach as seen in the past (Image via Pierrot)

Moreover, everything that they had experienced was also imprinted upon the Yhwach's fragmented souls. Upon their death, those imprinted soul fragments returned to Yhwach and he regained the ability to see, hear, and move.

In Bleach TYBW episode 19, Jugram Haschwalth mentioned that all those who were given a portion of Yhwach's soul would have their powers absorbed by him upon their death, including all the additional imprinted knowledge and skills.

Yhwach as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 19 (Image via Pierrot)

Unlike all Quincy who has the power to absorb the spirit particles, Yhwach's power lies in his ability to share his own spirit with others. Earlier in the battle, he had scattered fragments of his souls across the Seireitei.

Therefore, the Quincies battle with the Soul Reapers wasn't just to obliterate the Soul Society, it was also for Yhwach to bolster his strength and extend his life. Not only the death of the Sternritters but also the Soul Reapers who have come into contact with Yhwach's soul would have theirs absorbed upon their deaths.

