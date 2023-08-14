Has Kai Byoui Ramune manga ended? Current status of the series explored

Authored by Aho Toro, Kai Byoui Ramune is a manga that deserves all the appreciation it gets. In fact, it has also inspired a captivating anime adaptation that received a tremendous reception from fans. The interesting premise of Aho Toro's manga sets up a fascinating story that involves Dr. Ramune, who treats mysterious diseases.

From Koto's condition of crying condiments to Takaharu Ootomo's nails that turned into chili flakes, Dr. Ramune has to deal with all sorts of mysterious diseases. The mangaka Aho Toro's love for food perhaps inspired this unique premise of the manga.

Since Dr. Ramune anime saw a wonderful reception from the community, many fans of the series transitioned to the manga and appreciated Aho Toro's brilliant art and story. On the other hand, several fans in the community want to know whether the manga has been completed or not.

Kai Byoui Ramune manga has finished serialization and published five volumes

Dr. Ramune Mysterious Disease Specialist manga is over (Image via Twitter)

It has to be noted that Kai Byoui Ramune or Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist manga ended its serialization on February 22, 2021. Written and illustrated by the author Aho Toro, the manga was serialized initially in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine from September 26, 2017, to July 26, 2018.

However, the manga series was moved to Kodansha's Magazine Pocket Manga app in August 2018. Eventually, Aho Toro's brilliant manga, Kai Byoui Ramune, ended in February 2021.

A Still from Dr. Ramune (Image via Platinum Vision)

A total of 27 chapters of the manga were then collected in five tankobon volumes. These volumes were released from April 9, 2018, to March 9, 2021. The final Tankobon volume of Kai Byoui Ramune manga contains chapters 23-27.

Furthermore, the English version of the manga was published by Kodansha Comics USA from November 17, 2020, to September 21, 2021.

The anime adaptation of Kai Byoui Ramune manga

Ramune as seen in the anime (Image via Platinum Vision)

Under the production of Platinum Vision, Aho Toro's manga, Kai Byoui Ramune, has also inspired an anime adaptation that began airing on January 10, 2021, to March 28, 2021.

Dr. Ramune anime series was helmed by the director Hideaki Oba, and the scripts were written by Ayumu Hisao. Additionally, Youko Satou masterfully designed the characters, while Tetsuro Oda composed the music for the series.

Takaharu Ootomo as seen in the anime (Image via Platinum Vision)

From Yuuma Uchida as Ramune, Takuma Nagatsuka as Kuro, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Takaharu Ootomo, and Kana Ueda as Ayame, many renowned voice actors graced the characters of Kai Byoui Ramune anime series.

The anime adaptation of Aho Toro's manga was released on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels. On the other hand, international fans of the series were able to watch the anime on Crunchyroll.

Fans from South and South-East Asia were able to stream the episodes of Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The plot of Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist

KV from Dr. Ramune series (Image via Platinum Vision)

The unique plot of Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist follows a mysterious doctor named Ramune who treats unknown and mysterious diseases. According to MyAnimelist, the plot of the anime reads:

"At first glance, Ramune may not seem like a professional doctor- he is crass, rude, and often acts halfheartedly. But his true brilliance shines through once his patients pay him a visit: he is able to diagnose and treat all sorts of strange, mysterious diseases that come his way."

It continues:

"From a young student whose fingers have turned into chilli peppers to a child whose tears are made of condiments, Ramune is able to tap into a kind of innate, otherworldly sensibility that enables him to decipher the roots of their source. But finding the proper cure for these illness comes at a valuable price, and money certainly cannot be used to pay it."

Aho Toro, with his power of imagination, has written an exceptionally unique story that centers around Dr. Ramune as he begins to treat various patients with strange and mysterious illnesses. Due to its fascinating plot, several anime lovers and manga readers have loved the series.

