Who is Yoshitsugu Matsuoka? As Nodt's voice actor in Bleach TYBW and where you've heard him before

In the latest episode of Bleach TYBW, As Nodt's voice actor, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, has become appreciated for his performance. One of the highly skilled voice actors, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka's vocal range as As Nodt sent chills down the audience's spine.

Voicingacter like As Nodt required immaculate precision. In the latest episode of Bleach TYBW, Nodt's voice actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka showed why he is a high-rated Seiyuu in the industry. He represented the essence of As Nodt's fear through his vocal range and captivated the fans.

From the shift in tone and screaming during the Vollstanding activation,n, to a more emotional performance at the end of the episode, one could say that Yoshitsugu Matsuoka nailed the role of As Nodt.

As Nodt's voice actor in Bleach TYBW, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka has voiced Inosuke, Kirito, Petelgeuse, and others

Fans might like to know that Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, who has done a fabulous job as As Nodt's voice actor in Bleach TYBW, has performed equally well in other projects. For example, he has lent his voice to characters like Inosuke from Demon Slayer, Kirito from Sword Art Online, Souma Yukihira from Shokugeki no Souma, and others.

As a voice actor, Yoshitsugu-san could represent the fear aspect of Nodtt. His unhinged performance as As Nodt sent chills down the spine of the fans. Furthermore, he could also change his voice modulations according to the requirements.

For instance, he didn't go over the top during the initial scenes with his voice. However, when Nodt activated his Vollstandig in the second phase, Yoshitsugu changed his voice to represent Nodt's sinister form. The shift in the voice from 'The only thing I fear...' to '...is to be rebuked by His Majesty' was masterfully done and created a moment of jumpscare.

As Nodt's voice actor, Yoshitusgu could capture the true horror of Nodt's Tatar Foras form in Bleach TYBW with the devilish scream. In the entire episode, his performance created a sense of tension, awe, and fear.

As Nodt's past (Image via Pierrot)

However, he also brought out the audience's tears with his soulful performance at the end of the episode. It was revealed in Bleach TYBW that As Nodt was afraid of dying.

So, in his last moments, Nodt repeatedly expressed how scared he was of dying in almost a tearful voice. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka could bring out the emotional aspect of Nodt's character with his incredible performance as As Nodt's voice actor.

Some popular anime characters voiced by As Nodt's voice actor (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is not the first time Yoshitsugu Matsuoka has shown his vocal skills. For example, his performance as the voice actor of Inosuke in Demon Slayer has demonstrated his vocal range on numerous occasions. He has also evoked terror through his voice acting of Petelgeuse in Re: Zero anime.

As a versatile Japanese voice actor, Yoshitusgu Matsuoka has also voiced polar opposite characters such as Izumi Miyamura from Horimiya, Souma from Shokugeki no Souma, and other surfaces. As mentioned earlier, he has also earned fame for voicing Kirito from Sword Art Online.

Here are some other characters in anime voiced by As Nodt's voice actor, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka.

Kazuto Kirigaya (Kirito) from Sword Art Online

Souma Yukihira from Shokugeki no Souma

Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer

Sora from No Game No Life

Izumi Miyamura from Horimiya

Takashi Mitsuya from Tokyo Revengers

Petelgeuse from Re: Zero

Fuutarou Uesugi from The Quintessential Quintuplets

Teruki Hanazawa from Mob Psycho

Koukichi Muta (Mechamaru) from Jujutsu Kaisen

Jingo Raichi from Blue Lock

As Nodt's voice actor in Bleach TYBW, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka was also honored as the Best New Actor in the 6th Seiyu Awards 2012. In addition, he also became the Best Lead at the 10th Seiyu Awards in 2016.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.