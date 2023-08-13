What is Tatar Foras in Bleach TYBW episode 19? As Nodt's Vollstandig, explained

In Bleach TYBW episode 19, the Sternritter 'F' The Fear, As Nodt, activated his Quincy Vollstandig Tatar Foras and became the nightmare personified. The ghoulish form of As Nodt was a terrifying sight that enhanced the episode's macabre aspect.

During the battle against Rukia Kuchiki in the episode, Nodt demonstrated a range of abilities that evoked fear. However, his standout ability was his Quincy Vollstandig, Tatar Foras, which changed his appearance and amplified his fear greatly.

Furthermore, it seems that Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has researched thoroughly while naming As Nodt's Vollstandig. Not only is it a powerful ability, but it also has symbolic significance for As Nodt. This article explains the Vollstandig displayed in the episode.

Bleach TYBW episode 19: As Nodt's Vollstandig Tatar Foras or Fear of God enhances his power of fear

As Nodt's Vollstandig (Image via Twitter)

Vollstandig is a form that gives significant powers to the Quincies. When a Quincy or a Sternritter activates Vollstandig, their appearance changes, and they gain insurmountable powers. In Bleach TYBW episode 19, As Nodt, one of the powerful Sternritters, activated his Vollstandig, Tatar Foras.

As per translation, Nodt's Vollstandig Tatar foras stands for Fear of God. The Sternritter F activates it by rolling back his left pupil, revealing an emblem of the Wandenriech inside his eyeballs.

Activation of the Vollstandig in Bleach TYBW episode 19 (Image via Pierrot)

As a result of the activation, blood pours from Nodt's eyes, and he transforms into a grotesque ghoul-like being. Nodt's flesh gouges out of his body in the initial stage of this form, but eventually, it gets stitched back, and a line of stitch marks appears on his body, running down the middle.

Upon the Vollstandig's activation, Nodt also gains a Heiligenschein above his head, and his wings resemble barbed wire. Truly a nightmare personified, Nodt's eyes are completely rolled up in this form, and his arms are coated black, perhaps with his 'Fear' ability.

As Nodt as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 19 (Image via Pierrot)

As mentioned in Bleach TYBW episode 19, Nodt's Vollstandig Tatar Foras enhances his Fear ability to a great extent. Nodt doesn't even need to graze his opponents with his Reishi thorns in this evolutionary form. A simple look at his grotesque form is enough to induce fear. In other words, Tatarforas induces fear through the optic nerves of the foes.

As long as one's optic nerves are active, Nodt's fear will seep in and drive nightmares into their body. Nodt's ability then creates a giant dome of innumerable eyes around himself and his opponents, preventing them from escaping his fear-inducing gaze. He paralyzed Rukia Kuchiki in Bleach TYBW episode 19 with this ability.

As Nodt in Bleach TYBW episode 19 (Image via Pierrot)

One glance at either As Nodt or the innumerable eyes of Tatar Foras Dome is enough to get affected by The Fear. Even if his opponents were to close their eyes, it'd be futile.

According to Sternritter, fond memories might last in one's heart, whereas memories of nightmares last even longer. As a result, a fear once experienced would resonate even stronger in the depths of one's brain if one were to close their eyes.

An ability of As Nodt's Vollstandig in Bleach TYBW episode 19 (Image via Pierrot)

He can transform into an even more grotesque being by absorbing the innumerable eyes inside his body, which is an extension of Nodt's Tatar Foras. In this state, Nodt's ribcage is exposed, and he exhibits a deformed form of his original self.

Explaining the name of As Nodt's Vollstandig, Tatar Foras

Tatar Foras is the symbolic representation of Nodt's concept of fear. As mentioned, the Japanese name for the Vollstandig is 神の怯え which means Afraid of God or Fear of God. Nearly all the Quincy Vollstandig names mean (Blank) of God. For example, Quilge Opie's Vollstandig Biskiel stands for Justice of God, and Lillie Barro's Vollstandig Jilliel means Judgement of God.

In Hebrew, the word El is used to mean God. It's possible that Tite Kubo has used the structure (Black) of God to name the Vollstandig. However, Tatar Foras doesn't seem to follow this structure. While the Japanese Kanji for the phrase translates to Fear of God, there's a possibility that the name has a reference to Tartarus in Greek Mythology.

Greek myths describe Tartarus as a dark abyss in Hell where the wicked were tortured and the Titans were imprisoned. On the other hand, the 'Foras' stands for Door or Outside in Latin. So, fans in the community feel that Tatar Foras might also mean Door to Hell, despite the official Kanji for the phase suggesting it to be Fear of God.

It's also true that Nodt's appearance resembles a hellish creature, and his powers torment his opponents with fear. Therefore, his Vollstandig being the Door to Hell isn't a far-fetched assumption.

