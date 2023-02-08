Muse Asia to stream Attack on Titan final season part 3

Muse Asia announced on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, that they will be streaming Attack on Titan final season part 3, although exact territories and countries are currently unannounced. The announcement comes in the form of a YouTube community post made by Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, which also noted that fans should stay tuned for more updates.

Combined with previous reports on the series and the assumption that Crunchyroll will stream Attack on Titan final season part 3 internationally, Muse Asia will likely handle streaming in the Asian region. It’s not known as of writing if this will include Japan or not, but generally speaking, most Asian territories and countries outside of Japan will likely be using Muse Asia to stream the series.

Previous Attack on Titan final season part 3 reports all but confirm Muse Asia will handle general Asian streaming

The post from Muse Asia regarding Attack on Titan final season part 3’s distribution is unfortunately only as detailed as confirming that Muse Asia will stream the series. Fans are also told to stay tuned for more updates, hinting that additional information on where Muse Asia will stream the series is soon to come.

Previous distribution patterns from Muse Asia would indicate that nearly every Asian country and territory except Japan will be included in the final list. However, this is unconfirmed as of writing and speculative in nature despite being based on previous distribution patterns from Muse Asia.

The recently announced and highly detailed release information for the series has confirmed that it will air in two parts, both of which will air in 2023. The first part will air on what is effectively March 4, at 12:25 am JST, with the second part airing at a later, yet-to-be-announced date in 2023. The length of each part hasn’t been confirmed, but the March 3 airing is listed as a “special broadcast,” hinting that the series will air in two anime specials rather than multiple episodes.

However, this is also purely speculative as of writing, with no evidence strongly suggesting or detracting from this theory one way or the other. Nevertheless, the description of the first part combined with the emphasis that the final season will be split into two broadcasts rather than several episodes would strongly suggest this to be true.

A short, 30-second trailer premiered for the final part on January 17, 2023. Pony Canyon is streaming the trailer via their YouTube channel, which features a crying Eren seemingly taking joy in the freedom of The Rumbling.

