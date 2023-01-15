Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 rumored to have multiple cours and a spring 2023 release date

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, the third part of the anime's fourth season, is inarguably 2023’s most anticipated anime release. However, a recent post on Twitter states that the part will be further divided into multiple cours, with the first cour premiering on March 4, 2023.

Considering that there have been no official announcements or confirmations, this post can be considered a rumor at best. However, the leaker has a reputation for leaking correct information from Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. Either way, the fandom has not taken to this news kindly.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 might have at least two cours, with a rumored March release

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Attack on Titan: Final Season" Part 3 will be the final installment in the series and will completely adapt the manga. "Attack on Titan: Final Season" Part 3 will be the final installment in the series and will completely adapt the manga. https://t.co/3g9fnKAvsT

Mappa previously announced at the NHK broadcast back in April 2022 that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will start airing in 2023. Lately, rumors of a spring 2023 premiere have been circulating in the community. The Twitter post today plays into those rumors and specifies the date as Saturday, March 4, 2023.

heiwa @heiwa505 final part first cour 4th march featuring freedom eren final part first cour 4th march featuring freedom eren

The Twitter user heiwa (@heiwa505) has previously leaked images from episodes and season previews that have turned out to be accurate. Quite understandably, the Attack on Titan fandom has taken this piece of information to be true and has reacted accordingly. Needless to say, the reactions have not been positive.

Him posting something means we're gonna get offical news very soon @heiwa505 He leaked screenshots before the episodes aired and information about Part 3s first KV a day before the official reveal.Him posting something means we're gonna get offical news very soon @nzk_EMOTE @heiwa505 He leaked screenshots before the episodes aired and information about Part 3s first KV a day before the official reveal.Him posting something means we're gonna get offical news very soon

Mappa has already been criticized for stretching out the final season into so many parts. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 consisted of 16 episodes, while part 2 consisted of 12 episodes. At 28 episodes, season 4 is already the longest season in the series since the previous three seasons consisted of 25, 12, and 22 episodes, respectively.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 ended with the series’ 87th episode, The Dawn of Humanity. This episode covered the manga content up to its eponymous chapter in these 87 episodes, the anime has covered 130 chapters. The manga has 139 chapters, and even considering the epilog, they hardly merit a multiple cour final part.

Hope for an anime original ending

Requiem @QuyrerOni If AoE happens, Attack on Titan is gonna be the greatest piece of fiction ever written. Advance towards the truth. If AoE happens, Attack on Titan is gonna be the greatest piece of fiction ever written. Advance towards the truth. https://t.co/Al1v0K0lrX

Attack on Titan fans has long debated the feasibility of an anime original ending. The reaction to the manga’s ending is infamous in the animanga community. Only recently has the fandom apologized to creator Hajime Isayama and started seeing the merit of his writing.

However, the ending remains largely unpopular, and many fans have advocated in favor of an anime original ending, especially after Mappa took up the project and Isayama became intimately entangled in the production.

Lone Heart @LoneHeart18 @heiwa505 @JusticeForEren i have bad news🙂aoe is confirm but i think we are not ending this in 2023 @heiwa505 @JusticeForEren i have bad news🙂aoe is confirm but i think we are not ending this in 2023 😭

If this rumor turns out to be true and Mappa does indeed split Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 into multiple cours, then they are likely to add anime original content. Thus, the possibility of an anime original ending cannot be discarded. Hopefully, there will be some relevant official information soon.

