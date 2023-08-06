Bleach TYBW episode 18 ending reveals a major secret regarding the true identity of Mask de Masculine

Bleach TYBW episode 18, titled Rages at Ringside, saw one of the top-tier Sternritters, Mask de Masculine, in action. The Superstar, with the aid of his Superfan, James, easily defeated the two Captains, Kensei Muguruma and Rojuro Otoribashi.

However, he was overwhelmed by Renji Abarai's true Bankai, So-Oh Zabimaru. The 6th Division Lieutenant, Renji, unveiled his Bankai's full potential and burned Mask de Masculine to a crisp in Bleach TYBW episode 18.

Following this, the incinerated Mask de Masculine returned to Yhwach's body, and the King of the Quincy addressed the Sternritter as James, not Mask de Masculine. Therefore, fans are quite curious about the real identity of the Sternritter.

If Jamaes was the original Sternritter, then what is the identity of Mask de Masculine?

Bleach TYBW episode 18: James is the real Sternritter, and Mask de Masculine is the embodiment of his vision of an ideal hero

One of the highlights of Bleach TYBW episode 18 was Mask de Masculine and his partner James' unique connection. Whenever the Sternritter was in peril, James supported him by saying, 'You can do it, Superstar,' or yelling 'Mister,' to fill him with an inexplicable strength and energy.

Now, the question is, why did Yhwach comment that James was the one to have died and not Mask de Masculine in Bleach TYBW episode 18? While the Bleach manga doesn't clearly reveal the real identity of either Mask de Masculine or James, the author, Tite Kubo, has explicitly unveiled the true identities of both of them.

James as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

On the official fan club page of Tite Kubo, Klub Outside, the author was asked about the relationship between Mask de Masculine and James. The mangaka said:

"James is the real one while Masculine is the embodiment of his ideal hero."

In other words, the little bespectacled person in Bleach TYBW episode 18 was the true Sternritter, who was bestowed the letter 'S' for Superstar by the Father of Quincy, Yhwach. So, Mask de Masculine was a heroic figure that he envisioned.

James crying in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Unfortunately, Tite Kubo hasn't elaborated more on the identity of James. However, there's no denying the fact that Mask de Masculine was a physical manifestation of James' imagination of an ideal hero. It's quite similar to Gremmy Thoumeaux's ability.

It makes sense because, throughout Bleach TYBW episode 18, fans saw how Mask de Masculine was primarily dependent on James' abilities.

The abilities of James and how he reinvigorated Mask de Masculine throughout the battles

In Bleach TYBW episode 18, the true power and identity of Mask de Masculine were revealed. Despite being gravely injured, the wailing of his partner, James, healed and invigorated him. Mask de Masculine easily defeated two captains with his renewed boost and energy.

James, Mask de Masculine's subordinate, is shown as short and bespectacled. He was portrayed as a huge fan of Sternritter, the Superstar. While he didn't seem to possess any fighting abilities of his own, save for the ability to multiply, he was shown to revive Mask de Masculine innumerable times with his loud cheering and yelling.

Mask de Masculine powered up (Image via Pierrot)

James' cheers, support, and yelling provided the Superstar Sternritter 'S,' Mask de Masculine, with immeasurable stamina and strength in Bleach TYBW episode 18. As mentioned earlier, this unknown bespectacled man, James, also had a unique power, apart from invigorating Mask de Masculine.

When he was sliced by Rose and Renji in Bleach TYBW episode 18, James regenerated and multiplied his body.

Furthermore, even when he got caught up in Mask de Masculine's Star Supernova attack and died, the Superstar Sternritter said that as long as he was alive, James would eventually come back to life. In other words, it seemed as if he was immortal.

James' multiplication ability in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Had it not been for Renji Abarai, who incinerated Mask de Masculine before James could revive, there was a possibility that the real Sternritter, James, would have regenerated and filled in his ideal hero with more strength.

As for who James was in the past, there's no answer to this question. Neither the Bleach Manga nor the anime has provided a backstory for James and Mask de Masculine. Fans only know the real identity of the Sternritter, which was James, as confirmed by Tite Kubo himself.

