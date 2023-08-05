One Piece episode 1071: Exact release timings and where to watch

One Piece episode 1071 will be released on August 6, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. This is one of the most anticipated episodes in the series since the fanbase will see their favorite protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, take on a new form as he unlocks Gear 5. Not only is the transformation impressive, but he will also show the Gear 5 abilities while fighting Kaido. This fight has been going on for quite some time, but the end is near.

It will be interesting to see the new abilities that Luffy will have in his arsenal, which will improve his chances of finding the treasure that will grant him the title of Pirate King. One Piece episode 1071 has undoubtedly stoked the flames of curiosity among anime-only fans. Given the episode's importance and the marketing for it, fans can expect nothing short of the best visuals that Toei Animation can provide.

One Piece episode 1071: Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation, his fight with Kaido, and more

Release date and time

As stated earlier, One Piece episode 1071 will be released on August 6, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. The release times, along with the respective time zones for One Piece episode 1071, has been listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, August 5

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, August 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, August 6

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, August 6

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 am, Sunday, August 6

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, August 6

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, August 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 11.30 am, Sunday, August 6

Where to watch

Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the latest episode on Fuji TV and OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video. Global audiences can watch the latest episodes of this series on Crunchyroll. However, the episode will be available on the streaming platform 90 minutes after it has been aired on the local Japanese networks.

Funimation will also be streaming the series, but the delay is considerably longer than Crunchyroll. Fans will have to avail of the aforementioned platforms’ paid services to watch One Piece episode 1071 as and when it is released.

A brief recap of episode 1070

A dense white smoke started to escape from Luffy’s body, and Kaido announced the Straw Hat Captain’s defeat. He also stated that Monkey D. Luffy was dead, which elicited extreme reactions from his crewmates.

While things seemed bleak, Kid and Law resorted to being resilient and asked people around them not to give up. Kaido asked Momonosuke to surrender, which was followed by an argument that took place between the aforementioned character and Yamamoto.

Zunesha’s voice was heard as it called out to Momonosuke. Zunesha admitted that the Drums of Liberation was not heard for over 800 years. Towards the final moments of the episode, Luffy began to smile while lying down on the ground as Zunesha announced the return of Joy Boy.

What to expect in One Piece episode 1071

This episode will most likely provide fans with an explanation of Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation. Now that terms like Drums of Liberation and Joy Boy have been thrown in the mix, the upcoming episode should provide some context and add to the existing lore of the series.

Along with this, the fight between Luffy and Kaido will resume. This episode will pack a ton of information and action as Luffy in Gear 5 finally appears.

