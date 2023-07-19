What is the strongest Schrift in Bleach TYBW? The powers of Yhwach's minions, explained

In the Bleach TYBW manga and anime series, the Schrift are special abilities granted to the Sternritter by Yhwach, the leader of the Wandenreich. Each Schrift is represented by a letter of the alphabet. The abilities associated with each letter are based on its meaning.
Bleach TYBW serves as the final chapter in the renowned Bleach manga series. Within this pivotal storyline, the formidable Sternritter forces launch an invasion on the Soul Society, swiftly overpowering its valiant Shinigami defenders. A significant contributing factor to their triumphant campaign lies in the unique abilities bestowed upon them through their enigmatic Schrifts.
These extraordinary powers grant them a diverse array of formidable capabilities, further solidifying their dominance.
Bleach TYBW: Schrift "A" for "Almighty"
The Schrifts play a crucial role in the power system of Bleach TYBW, granting the Sternritter a significant advantage over their adversaries. They also remain shrouded in mystery, as the true extent of their abilities remains largely unknown.
Yhwach possesses an extraordinary ability in the Bleach universe known as The Almighty, his Schrift. This immensely powerful skill grants him the capacity to foresee multiple potential outcomes and manipulate them accordingly. As a result, he is always aware of his opponents' actions beforehand and can effortlessly counter their attacks.
The Almighty has two main abilities:
- Future Perception: Yhwach possesses the ability to perceive multiple potential futures and selectively choose the outcome he desires. This exceptional power enables him to anticipate and counter his adversaries' actions with remarkable precision.
- Future Alteration: Yhwach possesses the ability to manipulate the future based on his foreknowledge. This enables him to alter events that were originally destined to unfold differently. A prime example would be his capability to evade an impending attack intended for him, thus rendering it ineffective.
The Almighty possesses an immense and formidable power, instilling fear in all who encounter it. This ability grants Yhwach absolute control over the battlefield, enabling him to vanquish his adversaries in any manner he desires.
List of Schrifts from Bleach TYBW arc
The following list contains all the Schrifts from Bleach TYBW arc and their users:
- Yhwach - "A" for "Almighty" (Sees into multiple futures and changes them accordingly)
- Uryu Ishida - "A" for "Antithesis" (Reverses events)
- Jugram Hascwalth - "B" for "Balance" (Redirects good and bad luck)
- Pernida Parnkgjas - "C" for "Compulsory" (Evolves itself and others)
- Askin Nakk le Vaar - "D" for "Deathdealing" (Controls lethal doses in substances)
- Bambietta Basterbine - "E" for "Explosion" (Creates reishi bombs)
- Äs Nödt - "F" for "Fear" (Induces fear into his targets)
- Liltotto Lamperd - "G" for "Glutton" (Consumes anything and everything)
- Bazz-B - "H" for "Heat" (Manipulates fire)
- Cang Du - "I" for "Iron" (Provides a defensive skin)
- Quilge Opie - "J" for "Jail" (Creates a reishi prison)
- PePe Waccabrada - "L" for "Love" (Induces love into his targets)
- Gerard Valyrie - "M" for "Miracle" (Manipulates probabilities)
- Driscoll Berci - "O" for "Overkill" (Powers himself up with every kill)
- Meninas McAllon - "P" for "Power" (Superhuman strength)
- Berenice Gabrielli - "Q" for "Question (Creates doubt within her targets)
- Jerome Guizbatt - "R" for "Roar (Very loud screaming)
- Mask De Masculine - "S" for "Superstar" (Empowers himself with adoring fans)
- Candice Catnipp - "T" for "Thunderbolt" (Launches thunderbolts from a distance)
- NaNaNa Najahkoop - "U" for "Underbelly" (Detects weaknesses in reiatsu)
- Gremmy Thoumeaux - "V" for "Visionary (Turns fiction into reality)
- Nianzol Weizol - "W" for "Wind" (Evasion)
- Lille Barro - "X" for "X-Axis" (Pierces and phases through space)
- Royd Lloyd - "Y" for "Yourself" (Mimics appearance and powers of a target)
- Loyd Lloyd - "Y" for "Yourself" (Mimics appearance and personality of a target)
- Giselle Gewelle - "Z" for "Zombie" (Manipulates zombies)
Conclusion
The Schrifts play a significant role in the Bleach TYBW arc, granting the Sternritter a diverse range of formidable abilities. These abilities hold immense power, enabling the Sternritter to overcome even the most formidable adversaries.
