Bleach TYBW Part 2 crushes Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's rating in less than 24 hours

Before the premiere of Bleach TYBW Part 2, anime fans were convinced that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 would perform better than the Studio Pierrot anime. However, as evident from the ratings on MyAnimeList, Bleach TYBW Part 2 has surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 by a wide margin in ratings.

Following the release of Bleach TYBW part 1 in 2022, the anime was ranked quite high on MyAnimeList, competing for the first spot alongside Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood. That said, the anime slowly began to fall down the ranks and is currently placed on the third spot.

Bleach TYBW part 2 outranks Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 despite being less popular

Blazing Weeb | Road to 200 @alt_obsidian Bleach TYBW S2 has already overtaken JJK S2 in less than 24 hours



I'm not comparing. I'm just letting all the hostile JJK fans on twitter know that their claims of "JJK S2 will do better than Bleach" have been proven wrong already Bleach TYBW S2 has already overtaken JJK S2 in less than 24 hoursI'm not comparing. I'm just letting all the hostile JJK fans on twitter know that their claims of "JJK S2 will do better than Bleach" have been proven wrong already https://t.co/j3sTCeLp3t

Before the release of Bleach TYBW Part 2, Jujutsu Kaisen fans were certain that the anime's second season would outrank Bleach TYBW's second part. This is evident from the popularity of both anime as Jujutsu Kaisen has a total of over 407k member, while Bleach TYBW Part 2 has a total of over 123k members.

However, when the first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation was released, the anime managed to rank higher than Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 in just 24 hours after its release. Fans should note that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premiered on July 6, while the new Bleach anime premiered on July 8.

Nevertheless, Bleach TYBW Part 2 managed to be ranked 15th, while the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen was ranked 61.

How fans reacted to the MyAnimeList rank comparison

Noting the comparison between the two anime's rankings, anime fans felt annoyed that people were trying to cause fights between the two fandoms. Many believed that both the anime were great and should be enjoyed by everyone. Comparing anime rankings often lead to fights between two fanbases, which often end up with people's sentiments being hurt due to the constant back and forth.

Some Bleach fans were scared of the possibility that such comparisons could cause Jujutsu Kaisen fans to be provoked enough to review bomb Bleach TYBW Part 2.

アニティア @Cypher91320696 @alt_obsidian Bro just shut up and let people enjoy both shows @alt_obsidian Bro just shut up and let people enjoy both shows 😭😭

Cuentale @HashiraCuentale @alt_obsidian to be fair, ratings after a day or two arent as reliable, since the rating usually drops with more reviews. I mean when oshi no ko premiered it was a 9.34 rating, but its now like 8.86 or something @alt_obsidian to be fair, ratings after a day or two arent as reliable, since the rating usually drops with more reviews. I mean when oshi no ko premiered it was a 9.34 rating, but its now like 8.86 or something

Some anime fans even stated how the Bleach anime was earlier review bombed by people, causing its overall score to drop to six. However, after the initial damage caused by the anime's haters, fans managed to help it rank higher, in the top 20 highest-ranked anime on MyAnimeList.

That's when another anime fan stated that the MyAnimeList ratings at the beginning of an anime should not be a cause for concern to people as there are several anime that secure high ranks initially, but slowly fall down as the season progresses. The same happened with Oshi no Ko, as it earlier received a score of 9.34, but later dropped to 8.86.

