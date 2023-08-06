Bleach TYBW episode 18, titled Rages at the Ringside, was released on August 5, 2023. The action-packed episode mesmerized fans of the series with its animation quality as it brought some of the iconic moments of the manga to life.

The episode saw Renji Abarai's character reach new heights, as he reforged his bond with his Zanpakuto spirit and attained the true abilities of his Bankai. As a "villain," Renji clashed against the Superstar Sternritter Mask de Masculine, and their fight reverberated the "Ringside."

Furthermore, Bleach TYBW episode 18 was a Bankai galore, as both the Captains, Kensei Muguruma and Rose Otoribashi, released their Bankai powers against the same Sternritter. The episode also revealed a unique fact about the King of the Quincy, Yhwach, and provided a new dimension to his character.

Bleach TYBW episode 18 highlights

The Soul Reapers devised new strategies as Mask de Masculine versus Kensei and Rose begins

Bleach TYBW episode 18 kicked off with a scene featuring Kisuke Urahara, Akon, Mayuri, and other Shinigamis of the Research and Development Center. The Soul Reapers analyzed the dire state of the battlefield and found that their active military strength was less than 30%.

Akon couldn't believe that the Quincies could trample them within such a short time. Urahara pointed out that they had taken advantage of the chaos and crushed their chain of command. The research team also analyzed the status of the major captains. Many front-line captains were injured, and, as a result, they were taken to infirmaries.

Visuals from Bleach TYBW episode 18 (Image via Pierrot)

Kisuke Urahara realized that if they left things unchecked, the remaining soul reapers would get perished. Mayuri Kurotsuchi called Shunsui Kyoraku stationed at the 1st Division barracks, and informed him that their forces were down to 30%.

The new Captain Commander sent all the remaining squad members the latest topography and ordered them to rendezvous at the nearest barracks, and wait for the orders of their senior officers.

Kensei's Bankai Tekken Tachikaze (Image via Pierrot)

The scene in Bleach TYBW episode 18 shifted to the battlefield featuring Kensei, Rose, and Mask de Masculine. Without wasting any time, the 9th Division Captain Kensei Muguruma released his Bankai, Tekken Tachikaze, and sent Mask de Masculine flying with an explosive punch.

In Bleach TYBW episode 18, Kensei explained that his Zanpakuto Tekken in its initial release can cause its sword trajectory to explode. On the other hand, in its Bankai state, his Tekken Tachikaze concentrates those explosions into his fists. Therefore, if an opponent comes into contact with his fists, those explosions would endlessly assault them.

Kensei vs Mask de Masculine (Image via Pierrot)

With another explosive punch, the 9th Division Captain severely injured the Sternritter. When it seemed as if Kensei had won the battle, Shuhei conveyed that they had to get rid of the little guy, James, first.

The cheers of James reinvigorated the Superstar, and he repeatedly smashed the 9th Division Captain in Bleach TYBW episode 18. Kensei's Tekken Tachikaze was no match for Mask de Masculine's brutal strength enhanced by James.

Rose as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 18 (Image via Pierrot)

Just then, Rose Otoribashi, the 3rd Division Captain, joined the battle and ripped James apart with his Zanpakuto. He, too, like Kensei, unleashed his Bankai. For the first time, the anime-only fans of Bleach witnessed the Bankai of Rose.

Rose's Bankai, Kinshara Butodan, uses the power of music to create a physical illusion. Like a conductor, Rose Otoribashi organized his dance troupe of death. His price of admission into his concert was Mask de Masculine's life. Rose used sea drift, and Prometheus as his concerts, to damage the Sternritter.

Rose's Bankai as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

However, the 3rd Division Captain spilled the secret of his Bankai, and how it uses music to create those physical illusions. As a result, the Superstar Sternritter raptured his own eardrums and negated Rose's Bankai.

Then, the Sternritter fired a star flash from his head, which pierced Rose, and left a star-shaped wound on his chest. Having seen that Rose was still alive, Mask de Masculine fired another beam, but it was deflected by a familiar figure—Renji Abarai.

Renij Abarai enters the stage and unleashes his new Bankai

Renji's grand entrance in Bleach TYBW episode 18 (Image via Pierrot)

The gorgeous entry of Renji Abarai was the prime highlight of Bleach TYBW episode 18. When asked who he was, Renji replied that he was a "villain." Both Renji and Rukia had arrived at the Seiretei, following their grueling training at the Royal Palace. Rukia observed Mask de Masculine and felt that he was no match for Renji.

So, she took the injured captains and left the scene. It was later revealed in Bleach TYBW episode 18 that she found a barrack where Isane was treating injured Soul Reapers. Rukia conveyed that the 9th and the 6th Division Captain required immediate treatment, as they were fatally wounded.

Renji Abarai in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Meanwhile, the battle between Renji versus Mask de Masculine commenced in Bleach TYBW episode 18. The Sternritter regained his hearing ability thanks to James. However, the latter was sliced by Renji's sword, which infuriated the Sternritter Mask de Masculine.

Renji then launched and swung his Zanpakuto at Mask de Masculine, scratching a tiny portion of his Mask. The Soul Reaper said that a hero of Justice shouldn't hide his face like that. Just then, he saw that new James sprouted from the one he sliced, and all began to cheer for their favorite hero, Mask de Masculine.

James as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

The sound of the cheers filled Mask de Masculine with immense strength, and he awakened his Vollstandig in Bleach TYBW episode 18. With his new Star power up, the Sternritter continued to land blows, such as Star Lariat, and Star Rocket Punch, and a flurry of Star Murder Punches, at Renji.

The Sternritter then gathered his energy, and fired his most powerful technique, Star Flash Supernova at the ground from above, which resulted in James' death as well. However, Mask de Masculine assured James that as long as he was alive, he would eventually come back to life.

Mask de Masculine Vollstandig (Image via Pierrot)

Renji, however, was able to withstand Mask de Masculine's special attack, quite easily, by unleashing his new Bankai, So-Oh Zabimaru. The scene then shifted to a flashback showing Renji at Ichibei's Riden. The latter told Renji that the name of his Bankai, Hihio Zabimaru, was a false one.

Renji's Zanpakuto, Zabimaru, didn't acknowledge Renji as its worthy user, and thus, it only revealed its partial power. Since Ichibei was the one who gave every Zanpakuto its name, he knew the true name of Renji's Bankai as well.

Ichibei and Renji (Image via Pierrot)

So, he chose to reveal the name and told Renji to prove his strength to Zabimaru, so that he could use the true powers of his Bankai. That's how Renji acquired his true Bankai, So-Oh Zabimaru.

With his new Bankai, Renji used various techniques to overwhelm Mask de Masculine. His Hihio raptured the Sternritter's left arm, while his other technique, Orochi-Ou extended his Zanpakuto like a snake, and pierced Mask de Masculine.

So-Oh Zabimaru Zaga Teppo (Image via Pierrot)

Then, he finished off the battle with the final technique of his Bankai, Zaga Teppo. Renji's final flurry disintegrated the Sternritter and brought the battle to an end.

Conclusion of the episode

The concluding segment of the episode didn't feature Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach TYBW episode 18. Instead, it showed how James' disintegrated particles in the form of reishi returned to Yhwach. The King of the Quincy then went back to the shadows, leaving Uryu Ishida bewildered.

Jugram Haschwalth took the place of Yhwach and mentioned that His Majesty went to sleep. According to Jugram, His Majesty's sleep must not be interrupted, because only while being asleep could he regain his strength as the Father of the Quincies.

Jugram and Uryu as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 18 (Image via Pierrot)

The Sternritter also went on to add that he and Yhwach were connected. Jugram then told Uryu that Yhawch was connected to all Quincies. Since Uryu was to become the successor of Yhwach, Jugram felt that he had the right to know what sort of a being Yhawch actually was, and why he possessed such powers.

Bleach TYBW episode 18 ended with the poem recited by the Sternritter As Nodt, which went something like this:

"There is no difference between living and being allowed to live/Just as there is no difference between dying and being killed."

The episode was a visual spectacle and had everything that a Bleach fan might have wanted. The next episode of Bleach is titled The White Haze and will focus on Rukia Kuchiki.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

