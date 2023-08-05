Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more details

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6 is going to be released on Saturday, August 12, at 11:00 pm JST on Tokyo TV, and its affiliated syndications. Global fans of the series can catch up on the much-awaited episode on Hulu, Disney+, Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, and Netflix.

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW was a high-on-action episode with Bankai galore. Kensei Muguruma and Rose unleashed their Bankai to fight Mask de Masculine. However, they were overwhelmed by the Superstar's raw strength, thanks to his partner, James.

Renji Abarai arrived at the battlefield and released his new Bankai, Soo Zabimaru, and obliterated Mask de Masculine with his final attack, Zegga Teppo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach series.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6 will see Rukia Kuchiki going up against the Sternritter 'F' As Nodt

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6, titled The White Haze, is likely to stick to its usual schedule and release on Saturday, August 12, at 11:00 pm JST, on Tokyo TV, and its affiliated channels in Japan.

Furthermore, Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6 will also be available for streaming on Hulu, exclusively in the United States of America. It will also be available to stream on the famous streaming platform, Disney+, in a few selected countries such as New Zealand, Canada, Australia, etc.

Netflix is another go-to platform for fans from Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, and more, where Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6 will be available for streaming. Additionally, fans from South and South-East Asia can check out the next Bleach episode on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel with an Ultra Membership.

The release dates and times of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6, according to different time zones and regions, are mentioned below.

Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, 8:00 am

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, 7:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, 8:00 am

British Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, 2:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, 9:00 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, August 12, 3:00 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, 10:00 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 12, 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, August 12, 11:00 am

A brief recap of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 titled, Rages at Ringside, kicked off with the research and the development center analysing the events at the battlefield. It also followed the previous episode's events and saw Kensei Muguruma and Rose Otoribashi going up against Mask de Masculine, the Sternritter with the schrift 'S' for Superstar.

Releasing his Bankai, Kensei Muguruma landed deathly blows to Mask de Masculine. However, the latter was reinvigorated by the cheers of his partner James and smashed Kensei to the ground with brute force.

Rose joined the battle and unleashed his Bankai Kinshara Butodan. However, Mask de Masculine found out the trick behind the Bankai and shot a Star Flash at Rose's chest leaving him with a star-shaped wound.

Rose's Bankai as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Renji arrived at the battlefield and saved Rose from getting hit by the Star Flash once again. The latter introduced himself as a Villain to the 'Superstar' Sternritter. The part 2's episode 5 then saw Renji unleashing his true Bankai Souu Zabimaru to battle against Mask de Masculine. A flashback also hinted at how Renji was able to learn the true name of his Bankai.

Through a flurry of unique abilities of his new Bankai, Renji was able to overwhelm his opponent. The last segment of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 5 saw Yhwach absorbing the spirit of Mask de Masculine aka James.

Renji's final attack Zaga Teppo (Image via Pierrot)

It also showed a conversation between Uryu and Haschwalth regarding what sort of a being Yhwach was. The ending poem that was recited by As Nodt was as follows:

"There is no difference between living and being allowed to live/Just as there is no difference between dying and being killed."

What to expect in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6

Bleach TYBW Part 2 episode 6 title (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6, titled The White Haze, is likely to adapt chapters 566 to 570 and feature Rukia Kuchiki and As Nodt as the primary characters of the episode. Rukia will go up against As Nodt, and surpass her limits as a Soul Reaper.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 6 will then exhibit Rukia's new strength following her training at the Royal Palace. Additionally, fans will be treated with As Nodt's Vollstandig. Overall, the next episode is going to be one of the best episodes of this season of Bleach TYBW, in terms of story and animation.

