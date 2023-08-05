Jujutsu Kaisen: One Gojo flaw has fans traumatized to the core and with good reason

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen saw the last episode of its first part on August 3, 2023. The episode's highlight was Suguru Geto's moral regression and the establishment of a dynamic between him and Satoru Gojou.

However, fans still cannot get over the episode's ending, where it seemed as if Satoru Gojo was crying. The sore under Gojo's eye bags perhaps indicated that the strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer of the Jujutsu World had a moment of weakness as he reminisced about his past.

To see their favorite Jujutsu Sorcerer cry has traumatized a lot of fans. However, the question is, was Gojo really crying, or was the sore under his eyes a result of a lack of sleep?

Satoru Gojo's puffy eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 was an intentional move by MAPPA

On August 4, 2023, the Japanese animation studio MAPPA released a key animation frame picture of Satoru Gojo from the final episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, part one. The picture featured Gojo from the concluding segment of the episode when he woke up from his sleep.

It was quite noticeable that Gojo had a smudge under his eyes. However, the latest key animation frame posted by MAPPA also confirmed that it was indeed an intentional detail made by them.

Now, was Gojo really crying in Jujutsu Kaisen, or was it just a result of sleep deprivation? There are conflicting views on this matter.

Gojo and Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Satoru Gojo paid the heavy price of being the strongest sorcerer in the world in Jujutsu Kaisen - loneliness. Even though Gojo awakened the true potential of his Six Eyes, he couldn't lift the veil from his eyes that blocked him from seeing his friend's moral corruption.

The episode Premature Death didn't just seem to imply the premature death of Haibara but also of Suguru Geto, a promising Jujutsu sorcerer whose ideals of righteousness died prematurely as he ventured into a downward spiral of no return.

Gojo and Geto dynamics (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo Satoru couldn't see that they were both growing apart steadily. Their ideals clashed, and the ultimate victim was their friendship. Gojo was so focused on perfecting the cursed technique that he completely missed out on the maggot of corruption that ate Geto's ideals as a Jujutsu Sorcerer.

A past replete with trauma and regret, Gojo couldn't convince his friend to stop going down the spiral of moral regression. One might say that, even if Gojo had known beforehand, he couldn't stop Geto, as his friend was bound to become a tragic figure.

A depressed Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

However, what's even more tragic is the fact that Gojo has no one who truly cares for him in Jujutsu Kaisen. Nobody would hug him and say, "You were not the one responsible for his regression." The only person who could actually understand Gojo was his late friend, Geto.

Throughout his life, Satoru Gojo traversed a path of loneliness. Even though he was deemed the strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer, he was also the loneliest. That's why he put on a smiling mask and went about his Jujutsu Sorcerer duties.

Therefore, it's not wrong to assume that Gojo Satoru's sore under the eyebag hinted that he was indeed teary from reminiscing about his traumatic past in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Fan reaction to the detail around Gojo's eyes

Myamura @king_jin_woo Our eyes wasn't deceiving us. The sore under Gojo's eye bag after he wakes up was really an intentional detail from Mappa pic.twitter.com/I1VCbM9vBA

Upon discovering the fact that the detail around Gojo's eyes was an intentional move by MAPPA, fans couldn't stop expressing their emotions. Many fans were seemingly depressed to see their favorite Sorcerer crying and commented on Jujutsu Kaisen fan Myamura's Tweet.

However, there are also other fans who suggest that it was a result of sleep deprivation. Additionally, some fans also pointed out that the detail was perhaps an aesthetic addition to Gojo's eyes.

Curry @JujutsuCurry @king_jin_woo Lmao he wasn't crying guys chill out , it's just lack of sleep.

ANGRID @AngridLite20 @king_jin_woo It might be something artistic that stays, like in Nier with 2B for wearing bandages pic.twitter.com/hbVIMbFBPL

So, it's up to the fans to interpret this interesting detail from MAPPA. However, it's true that the strongest may also express their moment of weakness in a way nobody can imagine. Satoru's sore eyes may have reminisced about the trauma and, as a result, showed a momentary "weakness."

