Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 was released on August 3, 2023. The finale of the first part of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the best episodes of this season, in terms of storytelling and visual symbolism.

While the main highlight of the episode was Geto’s moral regression and his dynamics with Satoru Gojo, the episode showed how Gojo took the ward of Megumi Fushiguro.

The previous episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 saw Gojo awakening the true power of his limitless and ending Toji Fushiguro’s life.

With his dying breath, Toji mentioned that within a few years, his child would be sold to the Zen’in clan, and told Gojo to do as he deemed fit. It was as if an indirect request to Gojo to take Megumi into his ward.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 explored how Gojo met Megumi for the first time and took him as a pupil. This article explains the relationship between Megumi and Satoru Gojo, and how it affected Megumi’s psyche.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5: Satoru Gojo takes Megumi as his ward

During the ending segments of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5, Satoru Gojo paid Megumi Fushiguro a visit. He told Megumi how his father, Toji Fushiguro, had thought of Megumi as his trump card to deal with the Zenin family.

However, Megumi was least interested to know about his father, as he hadn't seen his father's face for years, and barely remembered what he looked like. He went on to add how his stepmother had also abandoned him and his step-sister Tsumiki.

Gojo asked Megumi whether the latter wanted to go to the Zenin family. Megumi asked what would happen to Tsumiki if he were to go to the Zenin clan. He would have gone to the Zenin clan if he was assured of Tsumiki's happiness. However, Gojo couldn't assure him of that.

In the end, Gojo just laughed and told him to leave the rest of the matter to him.

It was implied that Gojo took Megumi to his ward in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5. However, he also told Megumi that he intended to make Megumi work hard. Gojo wanted Megumi to become strong enough to not be left behind by him.

The narrative of Gojo and Megumi as teacher & pupil, and how it affected the latter's psyche

In the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5, it was shown how Megumi became Gojo's ward. Fans need to know that Gojo didn't 'adopt' Megumi. In other words, Gojo was more of a mentor than a guardian.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has also heavily emphasized that Megumi had a conditional upbringing. He had to join the Jujutsu world so that his stepsister, Tsumiki's upbringing could be funded by the Jujutsu society.

From the events of Gojo's past arc in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, it's apparent that Gojo's outlook toward life had taken somewhat of a shift. As a mentor, Gojo instilled in Megumi a need for selfishness to survive in the Jujutsu world.

However, it was contradictory to Megumi's innate mental psyche. He was someone who wanted to coordinate with others. However, Gojo made it extremely clear in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, that if a Jujutsu Sorcerer were to die, they would be all alone.

Megumi is someone who can take the blunt for others. he was someone who wouldn't hesitate to sacrifice himself to save his loved ones. However, Gojo wanted to override Megumi's this aspect of identity with what he felt was necessary to survive in the cold and harsh Jujutsu World.

As was mentioned in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5, Gojo wanted Megumi to gain an insurmountable amount of strength. As a teacher, Satoru Gojo didn't nurture Megumi as a person but focused to enhance his strength. In other words, one could say that Megumi's upbringing was a utilitarian one.

As a teacher of Megumi, Satoru Gojo, more than once remarked on how weak Megumi was. In Jujutsu Kaisen season one, Gojo told Megumi that he couldn't imagine a stronger version of himself.

As long as Megumi held on to the belief that anything could be resolved at the cost of his life, he wouldn't be able to surpass Gojo.

Furthermore, Megumi's personality is quite akin to Suguru Geto, as the former shares the latter's sense of righteousness. In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Geto says that the Jujutus Sorcerers exist to save the non-Jujutsu sorcerers. This ideology is quite similar to the one that Megumi harbors inside.

Megumi's reason for saving people comes from his own selflessness. However, Gojo wanted to cut off this mindset of Megumi, because he didn't want to see his pupil meet the same fate as his old friend, Geto.

Overall, one could say that as a teacher, Gojo perhaps failed to provide Megumi with an environment that could nurture his innate mindset. On the contrary, Gojo taught him the harsh narrative essential to survive in the Jujutsu World.

In a way, Megumi internalized Gojo's values.

Gojo's pupil becomes someone who oscillates between ruthlessness and kindness. Perhaps that's how Gojo had made an impact on Megumi's psyche as a teacher.

