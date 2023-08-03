Baki Hanma season 2 part 2 reveals character designs and voice actors for Yuichiro Hanma and two new characters

A new trailer for Baki Hanma season 2 part 2 was released by Netflix on August 3, 2023. The promotional trailer highlights the story for the anime's second season, further revealing the new cast member.

Baki Hanma season 2 episode 2 will be released on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The second half of the anime will focus on the much-awaited The Father Vs Son Saga. Moroever, the details regarding the voice actors for Yuichiro Hanma, Kaiser, and Emi Akezawa have been provided. The official website as well as the Twitter profile of the Baki Hanma anime series have also unveiled new character designs for the aforementioned characters.

Megumi Hayashibara, Hidekatsu Shibata, and Fumihiko Tachiki will join Baki Hanma season 2 part 2 as voice actors

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, Netflix dropped a new trailer for Baki Hanma season 2 part 2. According to the trailer, the second half of the anime will adapt the famous The Father vs Son Saga. The PV also previews the opening song Sarracenia by Sky Hi, while the ED song, Salvia, has been performed by Be:FIRST for the second half of Baki Hanma season 2 part 2.

Additionally, the official website of the anime has revealed two new character designs. Megumi Hayashibara, the famous voice actress Rei Ayanami in Neon Genesis Evangelion, will voice Emi Akezawa, the mother of Baki.

Character visuals of Emi and Yuichiro as unveiled (Image via TMS)

Meanwhile, veteran Japanese voice actor Hidekatsu Shibata will lend his voice to Yuichiro Hanma. As an experienced VA, he has previously voiced the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi, from Naruto and Naruto Shippuden and King Bradley from FullMetal Alchemist.

Furthermore, Fumihiko Tachiki, the popular voice actor for Zaraki Kenpachi, the Captain of 11th Division in Bleach, will voice Kaiser in Baki Hanma season 2 part 2. He has also earned a reputation for voicing several characters like Sakazuki from One Piece and Gendo Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Kaiser's visuals (Image via TMS)

Along with the character designs, details regarding the new characters of the second part of the Baki Hanma season 2 have also been unveiled. Baki's mother, Emi Akezawa, who was killed by her lover and Baki's father, Yuujirou Hanma, was the one who trained her son to become an elite fighter.

On the other hand is Yuichiro Hanma, who is Yuujiro's father, making him the grandfather of Baki Hanma. Lastly, the new character in the second part of the anime, Kaiser, has been described as a legendary promoter in the boxing world.

What to expect in Baki Hanma season 2 part 2

Visuals from Baki Hanma (Image via TMS)

The second season of Baki Hanma is divided into two parts, the first part of whic premiered on July 26 and adaptated the Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga. On August 24, Baki Hanma season 2 part 2 will feature The Father Vs Son Saga.

In this arc, the clash between Baki Hanma and his father, Yujiro Hanma, will reverberate the stadium. Yujiro, who is known as the "strongest creature on earth," will face his son. As for Baki, he has faced many fighters across the globe and developed many fighting techniques, which he plans to employ in his fight with his father.

