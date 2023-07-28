Baki Hanma season 2 part 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, episode count, cast, and more

Netflix’s Baki Hanma, the sequel series to the 2018 Baki, has recently released the first part of the two-part second season. The next installment, to be released this August, will finally answer the question that has been echoing throughout the series: will Baki be able to defeat his father, Yujiro?

The series adapts the third part of Keisuke Itagaki’s popular 1991 manga Baki The Grappler, titled Baki: Son of Ogre, which came out in 2005. It begins with the Combat Shadow Fighting Saga and concludes the main story of Baki with the Strongest Father and Child Quarrel Saga.

Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 2 will be released on August 24

The second part of Netflix’s Baki Hanma Season 2 is scheduled to arrive on the streaming giant on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Toshiki Hirano, who directed the first season of Baki Hanma and the original series BAKI (2018–2020), was also in charge of directing Season 2, as confirmed by Netflix.

Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 1, which was released on July 26, covers the Pickle Wars Saga and consists of 13 episodes. The series has not provided any information about the episode count of Season 2 Part 2, but we can expect that it will be the same as in Part 1.

The first part of Baki Hanma season 2 featured one of Baki’s most formidable foes, the archaic beast of a man named Pickle, an entity so old he is said to have preyed on dinosaurs. For a millennium, he had been perfectly preserved after an asteroid hit Earth and froze every being, including Pickle. Baki’s fight with this now-unfrozen prehistoric man forms the crux of the second season.

The upcoming episodes of The Father VS Son Saga will feature the most anticipated event of the series, as Baki finally battles his father and ultimate nemesis, Yujiro Hanma, for a decisive victory. Only by overthrowing his father can he claim the title of being the strongest fighter in the world.

We can expect the second part to zero in on the relationship between the two Hanma men as we approach the final showdown, for which fans are waiting with bated breath. The trailer for the second season offers us a peek at the upcoming epic events.

The official website of Netflix Tudum reports the late inclusion of Takeshi Kusao in the voice cast lineup, who is playing the new character Pickle. Here is the main voice cast of this season and the respective characters they are playing:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Baki

Akio Ōtsuka as the voice of Yujiro Hanma, Baki’s father

Takeshi Kusao as the voice of Pickle

Tōru Furuya as The Narrator

Hochu Otsuka as Biscuit Olivia

Kenji Nojima as Jun Guevaru

Mami Koyama as Maria

Takaya Hashi as Gerry Strydum

Megumi Han as Rumina Ayukawa

Nobuo Tobita as Dr. Albert Payne

Koichi Yamadera as Tongue, Lips and Teeth

Masashi Ebara as Bob McCarthy

The official synopsis of Baki Hanma series according to Netflix reads,

"The story finally unfolds into a full-blooded clash between Baki Hanma and his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is known as the "strongest creature on earth." The climax of the Baki universe, which depicted the "strongest parent-child brawl in history of the world" in the original manga, has been adapted into the long-awaited anime!"

Both the previous season and the first part of season 2 of Baki Hanma are available for binge-watching on Netflix. Fans can also stream the 2021 series BAKI on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more updates on Baki Hanma season 2 and other trending manga and anime series like, Attack on Titan, Bleach, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Oshi no Ko and more.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.