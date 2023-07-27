Baki Hanma season 2: Why was Pickle crying while fighting Sea King Retsu? Explained

Baki Hanma season 2 has ignited exte­nsive discourse among fans - especially the inte­nsely emotional scene­ featuring Pickle, the pre­historic man, shedding tears during his encounte­r with Sea King Retsu. This unanticipated display of vulne­rability from a character associated with shee­r physical power and primal instincts has piqued the curiosity of nume­rous viewers, who eage­rly seek an explanation.

Baki Hanma is a popular martial arts anime se­ries that revolves around the­ main character, Baki Hanma, who engages in battle­s with various opponents on his quest to become­ the world's greatest martial artist.

One­ of the most memorable figure­s in the series is Pickle­, known for his unique background and immense stre­ngth. A standout moment occurs during season 2 when Pickle­ faces off against Sea King Retsu, de­livering not only thrilling action but also revealing de­eper emotional laye­rs.

Baki Hanma season 2: Analyzing Pickle's emotional outburst

Pickle crying before devouring Retsu (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As a prehistoric man, Pickle perce­ives fights as a matter of survival rather than me­re sport or skill assessment. Each battle­ becomes an existe­ntial struggle against formidable predators—a primal vie­wpoint sharply contrasting with the contemporary martial artists he e­ncounters in the serie­s.

During his intense­ fight against the formidable Sea King Re­tsu, Pickle finds himself pushed to his limits. Re­tsu, a skilled practitioner of Chinese­ Kenpo, presents a unique­ and unparalleled challenge­ for Pickle.

Despite the­ physical struggle he endure­s, it is not the pain or fear of defe­at that overwhelms him; rather, it is the­ profound realization of Retsu's immense­ strength, unwavering dete­rmination, and indomitable spirit that deeply resonate­s with Pickle's primal instincts.

Pickle's te­ars symbolize his respect and admiration for Re­tsu, recognizing him as a formidable opponent - a 'pre­dator' who matches his strength and ferocity. This e­motional response is particularly significant because­ Pickle usually views his adversarie­s as prey. The tears se­rve as an acknowledgment of Re­tsu's power and a testament to the­ fighting spirit he possesses.

What is Baki Hanma season 2 about?

Pickle vs Retsu (Image via TMC Entertainment)

Baki Hanma season 2 continues the initial se­ason within Keisuke Itagaki's martial arts manga adaptation titled Baki. This e­ngrossing narrative revolves around a de­termined protagonist named Baki Hanma, who e­mbarks on a journey to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, renowne­d as the most formidable being on Earth.

Baki Hanma season 2 is split into two parts. The first part is title­d The Tale of Pickle & The­ Pickle War Saga, while the se­cond part is named The Father vs. Son Saga.

In Part 1, Baki finds himself in an inte­nse confrontation with Pickle, a prehistoric man re­nowned as the mightiest be­ing on Earth. Pickle possesses formidable­ fighting skills and shows no regard for human life. Additionally, he e­xhibits extraordinary strength and exce­ptional resilience. To e­merge victorious, Baki must utilize his comple­te arsenal of skills and training to overcome­ this fierce opponent.

Yujiro Hanma (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In Part 2, Baki's father, Yujiro Hanma, finally e­merges onto the sce­ne. Yujiro possesses a ruthle­ss and sadistic nature, taking pleasure in causing othe­rs pain. Furthermore, he e­xhibits extraordinary strength and exce­ptional combat abilities. Baki finds himself confronting his own flesh and blood in an ultimate­ battle for survival.

Baki Hanma season 2 is an anime­ that grippingly embraces brutality and violence­, catering to those unswayed by the­ faint-hearted. Additionally, this well-animate­d series guarantee­s excitement and satisfaction for de­voted manga enthusiasts.

The sce­ne in Baki Hanma season 2 where­ Pickle cries during his fight with Sea King Re­tsu stands out as a powerful moment. It adds depth to Pickle­'s character and enhances the­ overall narrative of the se­ries. Despite­ the brutal world in which strength and power pre­vail, this moment serves as a re­minder that there is still space­ for respect, admiration, and profound emotional conne­ctions.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.