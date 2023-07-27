Baki Hanma season 2: Is Pickle stronger than Yujiro? Explained

Since the release of Baki Hanma season 2 on Netflix, fans have eagerly immersed themselves in the events of the season. The story follows the titular protagonist as he confronts a prehistoric menace named Pickle.

While his name might make some viewers roll their eyes, the prehistoric fighter proves to be no laughing matter when pitted against Baki.

However, fans are quick to point out that Pickle's debut in Baki Hanma season 2 takes place in a series that already has a surplus of consistent and in-depth power scaling. The series itself effectively establishes a clear hierarchy, but fan input is valuable in determining theoretical matchups that are not included in the official series.

Even though the second season of Baki Hanma just premiered today, viewers are already comparing his strength to that of the show's current top character, Yujiro Hanma. However, there is a definitive answer regarding which of the two is stronger, although it necessitates considering various perspectives.

Baki Hanma season 2’s source material cements Pickle as stronger than Yujiro, but nowhere near as refined or well-trained

Is Pickle stronger than Yujiro?

S K A D O | FRANCOIS @MrFrancoisJr Baki Season 2 … introduces Pickle … the only fighter stronger than Yujiro

In the second half of Baki Hanma season 2, fans witness Baki's training as he tries to visualize Pickle's aura and engage in sparring sessions with it. However, he admits that he is unable to fully comprehend Pickle's immense strength, so he seeks Kaiou Retsu's assistance in describing it.

Regrettably, Retsu states that he too was unable to fully unleash Pickle's strength, leaving it still shrouded in mystery.

This fills Baki with immense joy, causing him to burst into laughter. He relishes the thought of facing an opponent who is truly incomprehensible, as it would allow him to explore his true capabilities firsthand. After speaking with Retsu, he leaves to make the necessary arrangements for the fight between the two of them tomorrow morning. During their conversation, Retsu mentions that he saw Yujiro Hanma in the Baki series.

However, the two’s conversation goes a little differently in the source material for Baki Hanma season 2. Before Baki goes into his giddy laughing fit, he tries once more to recreate Pickle’s aura but is still unsuccessful in doing so. This prompts him to proclaim that Pickle is indeed stronger than Yujiro.

The fact that Baki can visualize Yujiro’s full strength but not Pickle’s is the driving force behind this assertion.

Michael A.❄️ @MichaelAlaiza_a Pickle is Physically stronger than Yujiro Hanma

While it’s unknown why the anime series cut this proclamation from this specific scene, the source material for the anime clearly states Baki’s opinion on the matter. Likewise, as the series’ protagonist and a seasoned fighter, fans are forced to take Baki’s word for it.

However, there’s something of a caveat to this claim from a power scaling perspective.

Although Pickle may be physically stronger than Yujiro in the source material for Baki Hanma season 2, this doesn’t necessarily mean he’s a better fighter.

Pickle lacks the training and experience to fight against other men, which Yujiro has submerged himself in throughout his entire life. While Pickle’s savagery may be a benefit at times, it could potentially become his greatest weakness in a prolonged fight.

In summation

While Pickle is said to be physically stronger than Yujiro by Baki in the anime’s source material, this doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s a stronger or more talented fighter than Yujiro.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.