Baki Hanma season 2: Everything to know about Pickle

Baki Hanma season 2, the sequel to the popular anime adaptation of Keisuke Itakagi's manga, officially premiered on July 26, 2023. One of the season's highlights is the character of Pickle, a primitive man with immense force and high intensity. Driven by pure instinct, Pickle exhibits animalistic tendencies.

Pickle is the oldest character in the Baki Hanma series. Moreover, he is known as a giant humanoid figure who originally lived in the Jurassic or Cretaceous era. The monstrous Pickle was found perfectly preserved in the Saline rock formation, and that's why he is known as Pickle.

His gigantic stature and muscular body grant him unbelievable power. In fact, it was also mentioned in Baki Hanma season 2 that he used to fight and eat T-Rex in the Cretaceous era. Miraculously, he was able to survive the meteor that brought the dinosaurs to extinction.

The whole internet is abuzz with the appearance of Pickle in Baki Hanma season 2. He is both the tallest and oldest character in the story. This article explains everything about Pickle, from his physical dimensions to his powers.

Baki Hanma season 2 explains how old is Pickle in the anime

THE AnimeHERO @THEAnimeHERO @MIXEDGOKU @MangaMoguraRE The imaginary food was the very end of Son Of Ogre aka Baki Hanma. The anime returns with the Pickle Arc tomorrow. Afterward is Baki Vs Yujiro in August. Manga parts 4&5 are kinda underwhelming to be honest. pic.twitter.com/DVUxOawVZs

One of the most anticipated anime titles of 2023, Baki Hanma season 2, is back once again and has introduced a fascinating character, Pickle. The whole fandom of Baki Hanma has gone berserk at seeing Pickle in action in the sequel to the anime adaptation of Keisuke Itakagi's manga.

Pickle is said to be about 200 million years old in the anime. However, one must remember that he was perfectly preserved in the saline rock formation, so he didn't "age."

While technically he is over 200 million years old, fans should know about his biological age. From his facial features, hair, and other physical characteristics, it seems that he is in his late 20s. He remained frozen in ice for millions of years before being brought back to life.

Baki Hanma season 2: How tall is Pickle in Baki? Explained

Huge stature of Pickle in Baki Hanma season 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In Baki Hanma season 2, Pickle's enormous stature is one of the highlights of his characteristics. Pickle can cause havoc on his opponents with his immense muscular strength and gigantic height. He is also the tallest character in the series, at a ginormous height of 245 cm (8 ft).

His body proportions, muscular development, and raw inner strength make him a formidable opponent. Of course, his height is one of his biggest advantages in battle. Because he is from the Jurassic age, that explains why he is so gigantic in the first place.

Exploring the immense animalistic strength of Pickle in Baki Hanma Season 2

theyluvvme @Thebigdrop20 Brah the new season of Baki Hanma is so fire the fight scenes is crazy but you will see some people limbs get bitten of by pickle

Baki Hanma season 2 adapts the Pickle arc, where the fans are finally introduced to one of the series' most powerful characters. Pickle is an extremely fearsome foe in deadly hand-to-hand combat.

He is a prehistoric man who doesn't follow rational means in battle. Driven excessively by animalistic tendencies, Pickle's monstrous strength can wreck his opponents.

His menacing strength is the outcome of his instinct rather than reason. Since he originally lived in the Jurassic Age, he fought numerous dinosaurs, including the T-Rex. Even after being brought back to life, Pickle remains the fighter that he was.

Pickle as seen in the anime (Image via Netflix)

His dense muscles and incredible skeletal structure endow him with miraculous powers. Furthermore, he survived the Meteor that made all the dinosaurs go extinct. His towering stature, physical strength, and incredible agility contribute to his fighting prowess.

His muscles are so strong that even bullets cannot penetrate them. Moreover, in Baki Hanma season 2, it was also implied that he killed dinosaurs with his bare hands and could also unleash various techniques.

Pickle as seen in the Baki Hanma season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Most of his physical techniques involve bite, tackle, slap, stomp, and also Aiki. Pickle also used rear naked choke to overwhelm many dinosaurs in the prehistoric age. His raw endurance and primitive durability grant him regenerative powers as well.

In other words, he can not only withstand blows but also regenerate the ones he receives. For example, Jack Hanma once punched him with all his might and sent him flying. However, it still didn't do enough damage to him. When Pickles goes into overdrive or berserk mode, almost nothing can stop him.

Pickle is frozen in ice (Image via Netflix)

So, overall, Pickle is an awesome character that made Baki Hanma season 2 an exciting watch. His screen presence was phenomenal, and one has to say that TMS Entertainment Studios delivered what was expected.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.