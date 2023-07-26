The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 5 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 5 is set to release on August 1, 2023. The latest installment of the anime showed how Aika is becoming desperate to learn more about Wataru. Her increasing determination to uncover more about his personal life hints at the potential for a blossoming romance.

As Warau has been inadvertently spending more time with the Student Council members lately, he is becoming increasingly popular in his school, gaining more attention and recognition from his peers. However, unbeknownst to him, Aika is not happy with this change.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoiler from The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 4.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 5 release date and timings for all regions

Studio: Studio Gokumi & AXsiZ



The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 5 will release in Japan this Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 2 am JST, and in the U.S. on July 31. The episode will be streamed exclusively on Hidive. The English dub of the anime will be announced soon.

Below is the complete release schedule for The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 5, along with the corresponding time zones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, July 31 10:30 am Central Standard Time Monday, July 31 12:30 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, July 31 1:30 pm British Summer Time Monday, July 31 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, July 31 11:00 pm Central European Standard Time Monday, July 31 6:53 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, July 31 7:30 pm Philippines Time Tuesday, August 1 3:00 am Brazil Time Tuesday, August 1 1:30 am

A brief recap of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 4

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 4, picked up where it left off in the previous installment. Aika was still confused over her actions, but Kei explained to her that it was her time to make an effort.

During the lunch break, Wataru unintentionally encountered Shinomiya’s moral committee group, where he noticed a new member named Aya, who harbors a strong aversion towards men.

After Inatomi and Aya left, Shinomiya thanked Wataru for helping her. As Wataru was confused, Shinomiya explained to him that their interaction helped Inatomi in some way to get over her fear of men and made her more cheerful.

Wataru discovered that his friend Takaki had a huge crush on Aika and wanted to confess his feelings to her. However, Wataru acted as if he didn’t care, but he genuinely considered Takaaki to be perfect for her. Later, Wataru encountered Aika in the hallway, who almost asked him to sit together during lunch hours.

However, things got a little awkward after she learned that he previously had lunch with Shinomiya. After being asked by Aika, Wataru decided to dye his hair, and Kaede stepped in to help him. The next day at school, Wataru discovered that he had scored badly on the exam and presumed that his distance from Aika was a cause.

Wataru was happy to learn that Aika scored better. However, after finding out that even Takaaki bested him in the exam, he was determined to give his best going forward.

What to expect from The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 5 (speculative)

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 5 is expected to see a significant transformation in Wataru, as he has finally determined to improve academically. As he is not that good in any of the sports, his only option remains to enhance his academic prowess enough to outrank Takaaki, who all of a sudden has become a rival.

Takaaki’s impending confession to Aika may add further complexity to the story. As the characters face new challenges, the stage is set for crucial decisions, heartwarming moments, and potential twists in the upcoming episode.

