The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 4 is scheduled to release on July 25, 2023. In contrast to the previous two installments, the latest episode focused primarily on delving into the sibling dynamic between Wataru and his elder sister, Kaede.

The episode revealed that Kaede is genuinely thoughtful of Wataru, in stark contrast to the feigned bluntness and rude demeanor she was initially perceived to have towards her younger brother.

The episode also shows the impressive character development of Wataru, as his new outlook on life has made him look like a more mature and discerning individual. As Wataru’s inherent personality undergoes a sudden shift, Aika finds herself increasingly impatient, which inadvertently reveals her underlying concern for him.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 4 release date and timings for all regions

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 4 will release in Japan this Tuesday, July 24, 2023, at 2 am JST on TV TOKYO. Sticking to its schedule, the episode will also run in other pertinent syndications as well. Below is the complete release schedule for The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 4, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 23, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 23, 12 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 23, 1 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 23, 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 23, 10:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, July 23, 7 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 24, 2:30 am

Philippines time: Saturday, July 24, 1 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 23, 2 pm

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Hidive. The English dub of the anime is yet to be released.

A brief recap of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 3

Despite learning that everyone in his school had switched to their regular summer uniform, Wataru maintained his distance from Aika, as he didn’t want to bother her. Wataru even clarified to Kei that he didn’t want to ruin Aika’s environment and would keep himself out of her way.

During the lunch break, Yamazaki forced Wataru to interact with Koga and others. However, after learning about the situation, a jealous Aika forcibly took him to an empty classroom and admonished him for joining their group, which utterly confused him.

While Wataru was trying to figure out what just really happened with Aika, Hayato Yuuki, the Student Council President, approached him unexpectedly and requested that he discuss something privately. Wataru found that Kaede blamed her oppressive behavior towards him as the cause of the sudden change in his personality.

After confronting Kaede, Wataru revealed that he changed himself because of his reasons and assured her he was accustomed to how her elder sister treated him. Eventually, the siblings discovered that Aika was eavesdropping on their conversation after she interrupted them by berating Wataru for being cruel to Kaede.

Aika even tried to force Wataru to apologize to his elder sister. However, after realizing that she was following Wataru, Aika ran away instantly, confusing him again.

What to expect from The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 4 (speculative)

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist episode 4 is expected to see Wataru finding out what is bothering Aika, as he still can’t see that she has feelings for him. As of now, fans have to wait for pivotal moments like the duo having an honest conversation. However, in the meantime, other developments in the story may unfold, and fans can possibly expect to see new faces in the next episode.

