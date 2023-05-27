The Dreaming Boy is a Realist: Release date, what to expect, cast, plot, and more

With the recent news of an anime adaptation of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist, the upcoming anime has surely gained popularity. As a result, the anticipation among fans for the anime's premiere has been high.

The upcoming anime adaptation of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Okemaru and illustrated by Saba Mizore, which has been a popular read among novel readers since its release in 2018. Not only that, but the novel series has grown in popularity since its manga adaptation debuted in 2021.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist's anime adaptation, which will make its debut on the summer anime chart in 2023 and is the subject of the most speculation. Furthermore, the trailer quickly went viral among all rom-com fans in the otaku community. Since everyone has marked their calendars and focused on The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime release, the fandom's hype is genuine.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist is all set to debut in July 2023

Release Date and Production

On November 18, 2022, Hobby Japan, the company in charge of light novel publications, made the first announcement regarding the anime adaptation of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist. They unveiled the main cast, staff, a key visual, and a trailer for The Dreaming Boy is Realist on their official website. Along with that list of details, it also mentioned that the anime is scheduled to debut sometime in 2023, though no specific dates were given.

However, by releasing The Dreaming Boy is a Realist's trailer and a key image at AnimeJapan 2023 on March 26, 2023, the show's creators officially announced that The Dreaming Boy is a Realist would debut in July 2023 and be included in the Summer anime chart. The anime is created by Studio Gokumi and co-produced by AXsiZ.

Studio Gokumi is known for Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon, and Yuki Yuna is a Hero, whereas AXsiZ is best known for co-animating series with Studio Gokumi, such as Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn, Seiren, and Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles.

Kazuomi Koga, known for Rent-a-Girlfriend, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, Re: Zero, and Starting Life in Another World is the director of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime, while Michiko Yokote, known for Bleach, Call of the Night, and many other shows, composed the series. Additionally, Miyabi Ozeki, whose previous credits include Hunter x Hunter, World's End Harem, No Game No Life, and many others, created the character designs.

What to expect

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist's trailer, which debuted on March 26, 2023, and gave everyone a sneak peek at the cast and some context for the story. Fans got to see a preview of how fantastic the anime will be as a result.

The anime's fictional world is comparable to any high school with a romantic component. As the trailer played, Aika Natsukawa was featured. In addition, the trailer depicted Wataru Sajo, who is seen following Aika and falling in love with her, but this is not the case with Aika. However, Sajo stooped after Aika one day, and Aika was shaken by this.

Other characters of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist, such as Kei Ashida, Kaede Sajo, and others, were also depicted in the trailer. New directions in which the two characters' stories will be taken will be revealed by additional openings in the story.

Cast

When the first announcement about The Dreaming Boy is a Realist was made, five cast members were revealed, including Naoya Miyase as Wataru Sajou and Akigo Suzumoto as Aika Natsukawa. Naoya is well-known for his roles in Futsal Boys!!!!! as Sei Kygoku and in Rent-A-Girlfriend as Asami's younger brother, whereas Akigo is well-known for her roles in Chidori RSC as Sayu Kaijima and others.

However, both Naoya Miyase and Akigo Suzumoto are considered newcomers, having begun their careers in 2022 and 2019, respectively.

Nonetheless, the rest of the cast of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime are professionals, including Yumiri Hanamori as Kei Ashida and Mikako Komatsu as Kaede Sajou. Yumiri is known for her roles in Blue Period as Ryuji Ayukawa, in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as Hinaki Ubuyashiki, in Hell's Paradise as Sagiri Yamada Asaemon, and others, while Mikako is known for her roles in Classroom of the Elite as Mio Ibuki, in Edens Zero as Rebecca Bluegarden, and others.

Finally, Kaori Ishihara, known for her roles as Alice Shaingu in Code Geass: Akito the Exiled and Aladdin in Magi: The Kingdom of Magic, among others, will play Rin Shinomiya.

The plot of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist story focuses on Wataru Sajo, a high school student who is so infatuated with his classmate Aika Natsukawa that he dreams about their shared feelings and persistently approaches her. However, one day, Wataru suddenly feels that he isn't a good match for someone like Aika, and he starts to keep an appropriate distance from her.

Nevertheless, this is when things change. Aika is perplexed by this development and wonders if Wataru has developed a sudden dislike for her. This is how a romantic comedy about two people who are in love with one another but feel their feelings are mutually unrequited begins.

The following is how Hobby Japan, the publisher of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist's light novel, describes the story:

"Wataru Sajou, who is deeply in love with his beautiful classmate Aika Natsukawa, approaches her without getting discouraged while having dreams about their mutual love. However, one day, he woke up thinking, "I am not really fit to be together with someone as good as her, huh..." Upon realizing this, Wataru started keeping an appropriate distance from her, much to Aika's surprise."

It continues:

"Could it be that he hates me now...?" Did his intentions slip by her because she was getting impatient after arriving at the wrong conclusion?! This is the start of a romcom revolving around two people who just can't get their feelings across and both think their love is unrequited!"

Stay tuned for more The Dreamin Boy is a Realist and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

