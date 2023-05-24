Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon PV reveals July debut, additional cast, and more

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the official Twitter account for the Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon anime shared a key visual and full promo video. The series is set to be a faithful television anime adaptation of author Hirukuma and illustrator Itsuwa Kato’s light novel series of the same name.

The latest Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon promotional video revealed a July 2023 release date for the series, as well as additional cast and staff. The opening song was also previewed in the video, which gives fans a 90-second look at the upcoming series.

As mentioned above, a key visual was also released alongside the promotional video, featuring what is expected to be Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon’s main cast. Fans also saw international and domestic release information confirmed in this latest announcement.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon anime set to premiere on July 5, 2023

With Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon set to premiere on July 5, 2023, this latest promotional video will likely mark the last fans will get before the premiere. With the release date just over 6 weeks away and no major anime conventions in sight before then, it seems unlikely for an additional preview to be released. Crunchyroll will stream the anime internationally as it airs in Japan.

The latest promotional video features the opening theme Fanfare by BRADIO, but does not announce what the series’ ending theme will be. While it’s possible that this will be revealed in another promotional video, the ending theme is more likely to be announced by itself without an accompanying trailer, if it’s announced at all.

The series stars Jun Fukuyami as Hakkon (Boxxo) and Kaede Hondo as Lammis. Newly announced cast members include the following, with unconfirmed romanizations of character names also listed:

Shiki Aoki as Hyurumi

Miyu Tomita as Shui

Kazuya Nakai as Kerioiru

Ai Kayano as Firumina

Atsushi Miyauchi as Director Bear

Daikia Yamashita as Aka

Junya Enoki as Shiro

Takuya Eguchi as Michelle

Noriaki Akitaya is directing the series, which is being produced at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ. Tatsuya Takahashi is overseeing the series scripts, while Takahiro Sakai is adapting Yuki Hagure’s original designs for animation. Slowcurve Co., Ltd. is producing the anime series. Newly announced staff members include the following:

Monster Design: Ryou Akizuki

Assistant Director: Masayuki Takahashi

Chief Animation Directors: Naoki Yamauchi, Nanako Tatsu, Yoshiaki Tsubata

Sub Character Design: Shigeyuki Koresawa, Tom

Vending Machine Design: Michiru Odaka, Monta Tokita

Color Key Artist: Yoko Suzuki

Art Director: Eiji Iwase

Compositing Director of Photography: Masashi Uoyama

Editing: Kentarou Tsubone

Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go

Music: Yuta Uraki, Keita Takahashi

Animation Producer: Tetsuya Tomioka

