Sagiri captures everyone's hearts in Hell's Paradise episode 6

With the release of Hell's Paradise episode 6, fans of the series were able to witness Yamada Asaemon Sagiri strengthen her conviction as she chose to follow the middle way, i.e., the combination between emotion and reason. Through this, she put on an outstanding display of her ability, using which she defeated Rokurota alongside Gabimaru.

The previous episode saw Gabimaru and his group waiting for Sagiri to heal after she was poisoned by the island's plants. Later, her senior, Genji, was adamant that Sagiri should go back to the mainland to do her duties as a woman. That's when Rokurota arrived and attacked Genji, giving him a mortal wound.

Fans share their love for Sagiri in Hell's Paradise episode 6

Fans could not contain their praise for Sagiri after watching Hell's Paradise episode 6, Emotion and Reason, given how magnificent she was in it. The episode focuses on her internal struggles and how she eventually realizes what has to be done to become a warrior in battle.

Fans could not contain their praise for Sagiri, with one fan commenting that she's their favorite character in the show and expecting her to get even better.

Sagiri was previously confused as to how she was meant to fight. She could notice how she was engulfed in emotions and could not stay calm while executing her enemy. That's when she realized that she must make use of her emotions to fuel her strength and land a finishing blow on her enemies while in battle.

Fans loved this scene considering how beautifully the concept was explained in the anime through two opposite waves. In addition, the episode also revealed how good Sagiri was at wielding a sword, as she was able to successfully counter all of Rokurota's attacks while defending Gabimaru.

The fact that she was quite possibly the best swordsperson in the Yamada Asaemon was astonishing. Now that she has strengthened her conviction, she is bound to become a better warrior as well.

Following Sagiri and Gabimaru's display against Rokurota, Hell's Paradise fans have come to like the duo considering how they resonate with each other. While Gabimaru's specialty seems to be fire attacks, Sagiri's attacks have been depicted using water, showing good contrast between the two characters.

Fans got to watch Sagiri display her strength while Gabimaru supported her; however, in previous episodes, Sagiri was the one who was left on the sidelines as Gabimaru would battle a threat. After this conflict is over, it appears that the two have gotten closer and are now able to repel any danger together.

Fans praised the episode's production values, with one viewer rating it 9/10 and noting that while somewhat underwhelmed by the first half, the OSTs, voice acting, and colors have been consistently amazing, with Sagiri's cut saving the fight.

While Sagiri was the focus, fans could not stop praising the Hell's Paradise animation studio, considering how well the episode was made. The storyboarding was flawless and allowed viewers to get a good idea of each aspect. The animation was top-notch, especially with the fire elements, as Gabimaru's flames and forest fire were depicted beautifully.

As for Sagiri's final slash against Rokurota, fans believed it to be top-notch storytelling as the episode repeatedly depicted Rokurota's pain and suffering through flashbacks, which all together helped fans to feel some empathy for the Giant of Bizen.

Considering how viewers did not even get to see Rokurota's face as an adult and yet felt bad for him just proves how well the Hell's Paradise episode was created.

