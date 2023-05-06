Hell's Paradise episode 6 preview hints at Gabimaru and Sagiri fighting Rokorouta

MAPPA has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Hell's Paradise episode 6, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 6, at 11 pm JST. The episode, titled Emotion and Reason, will be available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Tenza try to run away from the island alongside Nurugai, but failing to do so. Elsewhere, Gabimaru and his group were planning their next move while Sagiri was healing from the poison. However, her senior Genji was adamant that Sagiri should head back to the island and live like a woman.

Hell's Paradise episode 6 preview hints at Choubei and Touma discovering people on the island

Hell's Paradise episode 6, titled Emotion and Reason, will most likely continue with the events that happened in the last episode, as "The Giant of Bizen" Rokurouta, one of the death row criminals from the expedition team, attacked Genji and Sagiri, mortally wounding the former.

Rokorouta as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 6 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Considering that Rokorouta was on the loose, it is to be presumed that the Yamada Asaemon that was assigned to him, must have been killed. Thus, after analyzing the situation, Sagiri will most likely begin to fight him, with Gabimaru joining.

By looking at the preview images and video, it is tough to say whether Yuzuriha and Senta will help them or not.

Gabimaru and Sagiri as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 6 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Nevertheless, fans can expect Gabimaru and Sagiri to team up and fight "The Giant of Bizen" together as they might try and support each other's attacks. However, it seems like it is set to be a tough fight, which is why Gabimaru might be forced to use ninjutsu to attack Rokorouta.

Meanwhile, Sagiri will also be on the focus in the upcoming episode as she will try to use her sword to cut down Rokorouta. However, the sword she has currently wielded is one that she found, and thus she might end up using Genji's sword.

Two girls discovered by Touma and Choubei (Image via MAPPA)

The episode will also bring back the focus to the Aza brothers - Touma and Choubei, as both of them are set to head deeper into the island, where they will be seen stumbling across two women being intimate with each.

They are the first living beings besides the monsters and insects they have seen on the island, hinting that another storyline or arc is set to begin soon.

