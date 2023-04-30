Hell's Paradise: Why Gabimaru cannot die despite wanting to, explained

Hell's Paradise, based on Yuji Kaku's manga series, premiered on April 1, 2023. The anime's dark fantasy plot and stunning visuals have captivated viewers, as has Gabimaru, a young man with white hair and a death row inmate who was introduced in the first episode.

Gabimaru, along with Sagiri, is the main character of the series. In the series Hell's Paradise, Gabimaru has survived every execution trial depicted as he is an elite Shinobi and has superhuman skills; however, there is more to it.

With the release of the anime adaptation and Gabimaru surviving every execution, there is a major debate about why Gabimaru cannot die or can Gabimaru die, despite the fact that he has accepted the idea of not having any attachment to his life and also accepting that he has killed many people.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Hell's Paradise.

Gabimaru from Hell's Paradise still loves his wife and is unwilling to die as a result

Gabimaru has been subjected to every method of execution but refuses to die as the blade breaks on his neck, his skin does not burn whether burned or immersed in burning oil, and the beheading fails as he hardens the muscles on his neck, as was shown in the first episode of Hell's Paradise.

Finally, an executioner from the Yamada clan named Sagiri was brought in, who discovered the reason for why Gabimaru was not dying while writing his chronicles. During their conversations, Gabimaru told Sagiri multiple times that he doesn't know why the executions keep failing and that he isn't resisting them willingly, but that he has been lying to everyone, including himself, the entire time.

On the contrary, he wished to live, as revealed later when Sagiri was able to sever Gabimaru's neck and Gabimaru was terrified for his life. Furthermore, during their fight, Yamada Asaemon Sagiri revealed that he is unwilling to die because he has not lost all of his emotions and still loves his wife and he is not a Hollow.

However, Gabimaru made his initial denials, claiming his wife Yui had betrayed him and that they had married in an arranged marriage against his will, as well as admitting to Sagiri that he did not love her and that their relationship was difficult in general. But these were all lies that were quickly exposed.

A still of Yui from Hell's Paradise (Image via MAPPA)

Later, it was revealed that he valued his relationship with Yui and wished to see her again, clearly indicating that Gabimaru is not Hollow and has feelings for her wife.

Also, after Sagiri told Gabimaru about Yui, who has locked herself away waiting for him, and that Gabimaru can buy his freedom back by bringing the Exiclir of Life, he decides to go and bring the Exiclir of Life in order to regain his freedom. Therefore, until and unless Gabimaru has feelings for his wife or is not hollow, he cannot die.

More on Gabimaru from Hell's Paradise

A still of Gabimaru from Hell's Paradise (Image via MAPPA)

Gabimaru was Iwagakure's most notorious shinobi. He was raised by the Iwagakure chief himself from a young age after the chief murdered his parents and raised him himself. He subjected him to grueling shinobi training.

Gabimaru was shaped into an emotionless child who cared little for his own life or the lives of others as a result of his training. After surviving the training and demonstrating great promise in his abilities, he was suspected of being responsible for multiple deaths.

A still of Gabimaru from Hell's Paradise (Image via MAPPA)

Gabimaru spent years ruthlessly assassinating his targets, and he became feared by many. The Iwagakure chief rewarded Gabimaru with his daughter Yui, hoping that they would be able to produce more offspring for the village.

However, because he desired to abandon his role as a shinobi and live a peaceful life with his wife, Iwagakure betrayed him by assigning him the final mission and labeling him a traitor for succumbing to his emotional weakness. He was arrested and sentenced to death for his previous crimes.

Stay tuned for more Hell's Paradise and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

