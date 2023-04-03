Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku anime: 7 characters you need to know

With Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime finally making its TV debut earlier this week, it has been hyped up all over the world and praised for its wonderful depiction of animation and storyline.

The anime adaptation is based on the popular dark fantasy shonen manga written by Yuji Kaku and produced by renowned animator Mappa.

Fans around the world are already overwhelmed with the introduction of the main characters and the setting up of the plot of the story.

Jigokuraku anime: Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, and 6 other key characters of the series

1) Gabimaru the Hollow

Gabimaru, the main character of the Jigokuraku anime, is a formidable assassin with a fearsome reputation, which led him to earn the nickname Gabimaru the Hollow. He is considered one of the deadliest assassins in Iwagakure. The character is already introduced in the first episode of the Jigokuraku anime.

Despite his cold and ruthless exterior, Gabimaru harbors a deep longing for his wife and dreams of returning to her after completing his mission on the island in order to get a full pardon.

Throughout the series, Gabimaru's internal struggle between his violent nature and his desire for redemption will take center stage, making him a complex and engaging character.

2) Yamada Asaemon Sagiri

Yamada Asaemon Sagiri is a skilled decapitator and swordswoman who belongs to the Yamada clan. She is considered the deuteragonist of the Jigokuraku anime.

She is tasked with offering a pardon with conditions to Gabimaru on behalf of the shogunate. She will also be monitoring and assisting Gabimaru on his mission to the island.

As a shogunate executioner, Sagiri has a strong sense of duty and justice that often clashes with Gabimaru's lack of morals. Despite their differences, the two characters might develop mutual respect and trust for one another as they navigate the treacherous landscape.

Sagiri's unwavering determination and loyalty make her a formidable ally in the quest for redemption in Mappa's Jigokuraku anime.

3) Tamiya Gantetsusai

Tamiya Gantetsusau is a former samurai who is known as Blade Dragon. He turned rogue and was convicted as a death row criminal and sent to the island in search of redemption. Boasting immense strength and a strong sense of pride, Gantetsusai is a force to be reckoned with in the Jigokuraku anime.

Although his brash personality and fierce temper often lead to conflict with the other characters, his unwavering determination and sense of honor make him a valuable ally in their perilous journey.

4) Nurugai

jody ♡ @MaiJodox J’aime trop le chardesign anime de Nurugai 🫶🏻 J’aime trop le chardesign anime de Nurugai 🫶🏻 https://t.co/bPd4TrAwEb

Nurugai is a young girl who is the last remaining member of the Sanka and a wrongly convicted death-row criminal. She became entwined with the group's journey on the mysterious island to acquire the Elixir of Life. Initially, she appears fragile and innocent, but Nurugai displays an inner strength and resilience that surprises her companions.

Her growing bond with the other characters, particularly Gabimaru, will add emotional depth to the Jigokuraku anime. As the story continues, it will slowly become clear why Nurugai is on the island and how she is connected to its dark secrets.

5) Yuzuriha

rosie @asakurakii yuzuriha gets prettier with every new crumb i swear yuzuriha gets prettier with every new crumb i swear https://t.co/YzfsE63jqX

Yuzuriha, an infamous but smart female assassin who was previously known as Yuzuriha of Keishu, will travel to Shinsenkyo with Gabimaru and Sagiri. With her quick wit and exceptional combat skills, Yuzuriha will prove to be a valuable member of the team.

Yuzuriha will often serve as a foil to Gabimaru, challenging his beliefs and forcing him to confront his own humanity. As the series progresses, Yuzuriha's motives and true nature will become more apparent, adding depth to her character and creating an intriguing dynamic with the other characters.

6) Shion

Shion, previously known as Yamada Asaemon Shion, is a mysterious and enigmatic character who joins the group on their mission in the Jigokuraku anime.

He was ranked 4th in the Asaemon rankings of the Yamada clan. With his unique abilities and unparalleled knowledge of the island, Shion is an invaluable asset in their quest for survival. He joined as the Asaemon monitor to look over the criminal, Akaginu.

As the story unfolds, viewers will discover more about Shion's past and his connection to the island's supernatural inhabitants. His secretive nature and fascinating backstory will make Shion a character to keep an eye on as one of the most anticipated anime series in spring 2023 progresses.

7) Lord Tensen

minnie 🌹 @sobagakus can't wait to see them animated too.... omg the lord tensen brings look socan't wait to see them animated too.... omg the lord tensen brings look so 😳 can't wait to see them animated too.... 👀 https://t.co/O8POGIHWq4

Lord Tensen, a powerful and enigmatic group, serves as the primary antagonist in the Jigokuraku anime. There are seven Tensens in total, each with unique abilities and personalities. They are all powerful warriors who have been granted immortality and the ability to manipulate their bodies and minds beyond the limits of normal humans.

The group ruled over Shinsenkyo for a long time. As the ruler of the mysterious island, Lord Tensen is at the heart of the series' many mysteries and supernatural occurrences. Their goals and true nature are still a mystery, which makes them interesting and scary throughout the story.

As the characters confront Lord Tensen and their minions, they will face their greatest fears and uncover the island's hidden truths. The battle against Lord Tensen will not only challenge the physical prowess of the characters but also force them to confront their inner demons and question their motivations.

As the anime moves forward, fans will learn more about the characters. These seven will play pivotal roles in the first season of the Jigokuraku anime.

Fans have created a buzz since the release of the first episode of the Jigokuraku anime. Outstanding visualizations and storylines are making them anticipate the next episode.

Poll : 0 votes