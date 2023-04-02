Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime reveals episode count

With Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku finally premiering, the anime has revealed its episode count to be 13. While the manga series has 13 tankabon volumes, MAPPA has decided to only animate a 13-episode-long season for now, as the same is set to air throughout the Spring 2023 anime season.

Yuji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku began serialization on January 22, 2018, and released its last chapter three years later, on January 25, 2021. Following that, an anime adaptation for the same was announced, with MAPPA helming the production.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has been listed for 13 episode

MAPPA's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has revealed its episode count to be 13 episodes. As a result, fans can expect the anime to premiere throughout the spring 2023 anime season.

While the manga has four arcs in total, there is a good chance that the anime studio will only be adapting the first arc, the Island arc, as part of its first 13 episodes.

Yamada Asaemon Sagiri as seen in Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku episode 1 (Image via MAPPA)

However, the first arc is only 16 chapters long, which means that the anime could delve into the second arc, the Lord Tensen arc, as well. Yet, given the length of 43 chapters, it seems that the anime will have to continue later.

There's also a good chance that the ongoing anime is the first part of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku season 1, following which the second part could be released later in the year.

Fans react to MAPPA's decision over a single-cour anime

美蘭田 @MirandaMateo6 @AniNewsAndFacts Only 13 episodes?!?!? Man....i expected more from MAPPA @AniNewsAndFacts Only 13 episodes?!?!? Man....i expected more from MAPPA

After learning that MAPPA had listed the anime for only 13 episodes, fans were left quite disappointed. The manga had gained a lot of readership, following which fans believed that the anime would at least come out with a two-cour anime. In fact, as per fans, it was previously revealed that the anime was set to have two cours, that too, in continuous succession.

NamelessCGirl @NamelessCGirl @AniNewsAndFacts But they had said that it would be 2 continuous cours @AniNewsAndFacts But they had said that it would be 2 continuous cours 😭

Even now, fans are left wondering if the anime will return soon with a second cour later in the year as the number of manga chapters per arc makes it difficult for an ideal division between the storylines.

There has also been some major criticism of MAPPA as fans joked about how the company was treating its employees with an overload of work. After the first 13 episodes get aired, there is a good chance that the studio executives will instantly get their employees to work on the second part of the anime.

In addition, fans could not stop criticizing the anime studio over its release patterns. The infamous division of Attack on Titan: The Final Season is widely known in the industry, which has led fans to believe that Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will be given a similar treatment.

Poll : 0 votes