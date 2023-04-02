Mappa wins over everyone with Hell's Paradise anime premiere

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, one of the most highly-anticipated anime of the this year, made its long-awaited debut on April 1, 2023. The series is an adaptation of Yuji Kaku's shonen manga, which was serialized from January 22, 2018, to January 25, 2021.
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has had an impressive start, with viewers from around the world raving about its pilot episode while promptly taking to Twitter to express their appreciation for MAPPA. The studio behind the series has been on a roll recently, with anime like Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen winning over the hearts of anime fans around the globe.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.
"MAPPA is in their bag this year": Viewers express their love for Hell's Paradise on Twitter
Since its release, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, with almost everyone on social media platforms expressing their appreciation for the new series. It is heartening to see one of the year's most anticipated anime receiving such widespread acclaim.
The success of the first episode has generated excitement and anticipation for what's to come, making Hell's Paradise a must-watch for even those who were initially wary of the series.
With the stage set for an epic adventure to come, the excitement surrounding the series will only increase in the coming weeks. Check out some of these tweets expressing heartfelt admiration for the first episode of the anime below:
Achieving high-quality visuals is not enough; sound is just as important. It appears that the first episode was praised not only for the animation team, but also for the voice actors, indicating that every aspect of production was taken seriously and received careful consideration.
While Boruto and other well-known shows have received criticism for their subpar quality due to their studio's alleged lack of investment, the recent anime produced by MAPPA has been widely praised for its high production value and attention to detail.
What is the series about?
For those unversed, Hell's Paradise takes place during the Edo period of Japan. This anime follows the journey of two highly skilled individuals, the ninja Gabimaru and the executioner Asaemon Sagiri, as they embark on a quest to find the elixir of immortality.
The debut episode of Hell's Paradise introduced viewers to protagonist Gabimaru the Hollow, who finds himself on death row. However, his resistance to death continues to keep him alive.
At this point, Asaemon Sagiri helps Gabimaru realize that it was his deep love for his wife that tethered him to the world of the living. She then makes him an offer he couldn't refuse - a pardon in exchange for his agreement to embark on a journey to the Other World in search of the elixir of immortality.
In the upcoming episodes, Gabimaru and Asaemon Sagiri will face numerous challenges as they set foot on a mysterious island. This season will consist of 13 episodes.