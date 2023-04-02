Mappa wins over everyone with Hell's Paradise anime premiere

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, one of the most highly-anticipated anime of the this year, made its long-awaited debut on April 1, 2023. The series is an adaptation of Yuji Kaku's shonen manga, which was serialized from January 22, 2018, to January 25, 2021.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has had an impressive start, with viewers from around the world raving about its pilot episode while promptly taking to Twitter to express their appreciation for MAPPA. The studio behind the series has been on a roll recently, with anime like Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen winning over the hearts of anime fans around the globe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

"MAPPA is in their bag this year": Viewers express their love for Hell's Paradise on Twitter

Gabimaru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Since its release, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, with almost everyone on social media platforms expressing their appreciation for the new series. It is heartening to see one of the year's most anticipated anime receiving such widespread acclaim.

The success of the first episode has generated excitement and anticipation for what's to come, making Hell's Paradise a must-watch for even those who were initially wary of the series.

With the stage set for an epic adventure to come, the excitement surrounding the series will only increase in the coming weeks. Check out some of these tweets expressing heartfelt admiration for the first episode of the anime below:

Pride @PridefuISin Great first episode of Hell’s Paradise. MAPPA is in their bag this year Great first episode of Hell’s Paradise. MAPPA is in their bag this year https://t.co/us54z0bCWD

BROTHER Aymen @Authorhayzoos Hell's paradise anime is out LETS GOOO Hell's paradise anime is out LETS GOOO https://t.co/hhepXHi3vL

⚡️Belz⚡️ @StruckByBelz Hell’s Paradise 1st Episode was a Banger! Opening was Fire, Episode was Fire, Outro was Fire. Yea this is going to be a fun watch this Season! Hell’s Paradise 1st Episode was a Banger! Opening was Fire, Episode was Fire, Outro was Fire. Yea this is going to be a fun watch this Season! https://t.co/1Kz1Z3x2Ro

B. Kuchiki 🌷 @BaeKuchiki Love the animation and looking forward to seeing more of Hell’s Paradise



Gabimaru’s ninjustu was beautiful!Love the animation and looking forward to seeing more of Hell’s Paradise Gabimaru’s ninjustu was beautiful! 😭🔥 Love the animation and looking forward to seeing more of Hell’s Paradise https://t.co/RXevqgBPpM

ℤ𝔸𝕂𝕀🥷🏽 @Zakiabjr #jigokuraku_anime I’m speechless…what a great first episode to one of my favorite new gen Hell's Paradise. Mappa art and color palette are astonishing to say the least for this anime. #Jigokuraku I’m speechless…what a great first episode to one of my favorite new gen Hell's Paradise. Mappa art and color palette are astonishing to say the least for this anime. #Jigokuraku #jigokuraku_anime https://t.co/tm0HH8etPA

Achieving high-quality visuals is not enough; sound is just as important. It appears that the first episode was praised not only for the animation team, but also for the voice actors, indicating that every aspect of production was taken seriously and received careful consideration.

Totally Chainsaw Miles @ C2E2 @miles_tzu Hell's Paradise was so good. VA's were exactly how I imagined them to be. Hell's Paradise was so good. VA's were exactly how I imagined them to be.

While Boruto and other well-known shows have received criticism for their subpar quality due to their studio's alleged lack of investment, the recent anime produced by MAPPA has been widely praised for its high production value and attention to detail.

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart



One of the Darkest and Most Underrated New-Gen Mangas!! GABIMARU THE HOLLOW IS FINALLY HERE!!

#jigokuraku #hellsparadise While Boruto is on hiatus, I will definitely enjoy Hell's Paradise 🤩One of the Darkest and Most Underrated New-Gen Mangas!! GABIMARU THE HOLLOW IS FINALLY HERE!! While Boruto is on hiatus, I will definitely enjoy Hell's Paradise 🤩🔥One of the Darkest and Most Underrated New-Gen Mangas!! GABIMARU THE HOLLOW IS FINALLY HERE!! 🔥#jigokuraku #hellsparadise https://t.co/J1bhi729NN

What is the series about?

For those unversed, Hell's Paradise takes place during the Edo period of Japan. This anime follows the journey of two highly skilled individuals, the ninja Gabimaru and the executioner Asaemon Sagiri, as they embark on a quest to find the elixir of immortality.

The debut episode of Hell's Paradise introduced viewers to protagonist Gabimaru the Hollow, who finds himself on death row. However, his resistance to death continues to keep him alive.

Asaemon as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

At this point, Asaemon Sagiri helps Gabimaru realize that it was his deep love for his wife that tethered him to the world of the living. She then makes him an offer he couldn't refuse - a pardon in exchange for his agreement to embark on a journey to the Other World in search of the elixir of immortality.

In the upcoming episodes, Gabimaru and Asaemon Sagiri will face numerous challenges as they set foot on a mysterious island. This season will consist of 13 episodes.

Poll : 0 votes