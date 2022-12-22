Hell's Paradise anime trailer has fans already disappointed, here’s why

The new Hell's Paradise trailer has sparked some heated debate, with fans expressing concern about how the series will pan out. The upcoming anime series, directed by Kaori Makita and produced by MAPPA, is set to premiere in April 2023. It is based on Yuji Kaku's 2018-2021 Japanese manga series of the same name.

Studio MAPPA has recently been in the news, and anyone who is even remotely interested in anime is aware of them or is familiar with some of their works. After seeing their quality of work in series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Vinland Saga, many fans are ecstatic about this upcoming adaptation. Attack on Titan: The Final Season part 2 has even been named Filmarks' 2022 Best Anime of the Year. The question now is whether fans will be satisfied with the final product.

Why are Hell's Paradise fans upset with the new trailer?

A shot of Gabimaru as seen in the trailer of Hell's Paradise (Image via MAPPA)

Hell’s Paradise's new trailer, which was unveiled at JUMP Festa 2023, is decent in its own right, setting up the story without revealing too much. The problem has arisen with the lengthy list of credits, which reveals that the trailer was pre-animated.

This means that the team that animated the trailer is unlikely to have anything to do with the actual series. This obviously does not bode well for fans who are concerned that the animation quality will be subpar and the storytelling will be rushed for what should otherwise be an absolutely fantastic series.

Studio MAPPA has previously faced criticism for using the same style of animation in each series and making its animators overwork. However, this time it has utterly disappointed many people who had hoped to see how the anime looks. Nevertheless, this is also an instance of fans having predetermined assumptions. The series is short, and MAPPA may pull off another incredible series.

What will the anime series be about?

Asaemon as seen in Hell's Paradise trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Hell's Paradise will be a dark fantasy series with a heavy emphasis on horror. The series, set in Japan's Edo period, will follow Ninja Gabimaru and the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri.

At the start of the series, Gabimaru will be seen on death row. But he will be unable to die, so Asaemon will offer to have him pardoned in return for a mission to obtain the elixir of eternal life. Gabimaru will accept the offer and embark on a journey to the mysterious island of Kotaku, also considered to be a paradise, in the hopes of reuniting with his beloved wife. Asaemon will accompany him. There, the two will encounter various horrors.

Crunchyroll and Netflix will both have the anime available for streaming. Those interested in reading the manga can do so through Shueisha's JUMP+ app, as well as the Viz and MangaPLUS websites.

