Hell's Paradise episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Hell's Paradise episode 6 is set to be released on Saturday, May 06, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime adaptation of Yuji Kaku’s dark fantasy-based shonen manga has already garnered a lot of attention from fans around the world. Following the thrilling conclusion of episode 5, fans are eagerly anticipating Hell's Paradise episode 6. As the series digs more into Gabimaru the Hollow’s adventure, fans' excitement and suspense grow.

Previously, in Hell's Paradise episode 5, the alliance discussed their findings on the mysterious island, including strange plants and creatures. Genji urged Sagiri to leave due to the danger, while Tenza and Nurugai faced their pasts and decided to explore the island together. Sagiri decided to stay on the island and confront Genji, but their argument was interrupted when Rokurota fatally wounded the latter.

Hell's Paradise episode 6: Gabimaru and Sagiri will face off against a formidable foe

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Hell's Paradise episode 6 is scheduled to air on May 06, 2023, at 11:00 pm in Japan. It will also stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV. Moreover, it will be available on Crunchyroll to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of Hell's Paradise episode 6:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:00 am, Saturday, May 06

Central Standard Time (CST): 9:00 am, Saturday, May 06

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10:00 am, Saturday, May 06

British Standard Time (GMT): 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 06

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 4:00 pm, Saturday, May 06

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Saturday, May 06

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:00 am, Sunday, May 07

What to expect in Hell's Paradise episode 6?

As the fifth episode has adapted three chapters, up to chapter 12, from the manga, the sixth episode will continue after that. In Hell's Paradise episode 6, viewers can expect an intense and action-packed battle as Gabimaru and Sagiri face off against the formidable giant Rokurota. The duo will need to rely on their wits, skills, and mutual support to overcome their powerful adversary. In the upcoming episode, fans may also get a glimpse into Rokurota's past, offering insight on the sad circumstances that led to him becoming the fierce warrior he is today.

As the fight progresses in Hell's Paradise episode 6, Gabimaru and Sagiri will need to overcome various challenges, such as finding an effective strategy against Rokurota and dealing with the emotional turmoil stemming from their comrades' injuries and deaths. The battle will likely reach a dramatic climax when Gabimaru devises a risky plan involving a forest fire and suffocating smoke. This desperate strategy may offer Sagiri the opportunity she needs to finally bring Rokurota down.

A brief recap of Hell's Paradise episode 5

In Hell's Paradise episode 5, Sagiri woke up in a cave after a nightmare and joined the group to discuss their findings on the island. They shared information about the mysterious plants and creatures they encountered, which further fueled Gabimaru's desire to find the Elixir of Life. The group also dealt with the harsh realities of their situation, as Senta revealed that most dispatched samurai never returned from the island, and Tenza and Nurugai discovered destroyed boats and the corpse of Asaemon Kisho amidst their attempt to escape.

Throughout the episode, Sagiri faced challenges to prove her worth as a warrior. Genji insisted that she should leave the island, while Senta believed she should stay and keep an eye on Gabimaru. Ultimately, Sagiri decided to confront Genji about her determination to stay and fight, sharing her past struggles with him. After successfully disarming Genji, he was attacked by Rokurota, taking a fatal blow as he pushed Sagiri to safety.

