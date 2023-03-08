Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon manga - Is it worth reading?

With the news of Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon manga being adapted into an anime series, fans are eager to get their hands on the manga to learn more about the plot and characters before the anime makes its debut on the screens.

Starting off as a light novel that got published in 2016 as a web novel, Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon was later adapted into a manga in 2021 by Kunieda. The anime version of the story is now on its way to making its debut in July 2023.

It takes an exceptionally good story among thousands to get adapted from a web novel to a manga to finally an anime. Thus, it is obvious that the story does have potential, and for fans who were skeptical about it, the multiple adaptations of the story are a green signal for them to read the manga, especially before the anime debuts.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon: Fans should have their hands on the manga before they experience the anime

Manga panel of Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon. (Image via Dengeki Daioh)

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon was originally a Japanese light novel series written by Hirukuma and illustrated by Itsuwa Kato. After its publication in 2016, it gained quite a lot of attention and within a year it got published by Kadokawa Shoten.

The journey of Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon did not end there because very quickly after the novel garnered some positive attention, its manga adaptation by Kunieda started serialization in the shonen manga magazine Dengeki Daioh later in August 2021.

Due to all the attention Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon garnered, it's now on its way to its ultimate destination, which is an anime adaptation. The story itself is pretty unique and a completely fresh take on the typical Isekai genre, making it a must-read manga.

The plot and what to expect

Dakkī @_naniumami Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon PV Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon PV https://t.co/IgyTOSMc3v

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon manga presents readers with a fresh new plot that is a product of great writing and characterization. The core concept of the story involves fantasy, but it also brings something new to the table with its video-game-like storyline and pace. The official description of the manga goes as follows:

"After dying in a traffic accident, I find myself standing near an unfamiliar lake. My body won’t move, I can’t hear my voice, and when I try to shout in confusion, words that I never expected come out!"

It further reveals:

“Get one free with a winner.” I-it seems I’ve turned into a vending machine…! I can only do what actual vending machines can. It’s impossible to move by myself, and there’s no way for me to have any meaningful conversation-how am I going to survive some fantasy world’s dungeon like this?!"

BlkDrgBss @BlkDrgBss Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon is actually getting an anime o.o this year. Never thought it'd happen Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon is actually getting an anime o.o this year. Never thought it'd happen https://t.co/WjNLNGVrI9

The protagonist of Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon is a Japanese vending machine who lost his human life after being crushed to death by a falling vending machine. He then finds himself reincarnated in a fantasy world as a sentient vending machine.

He figures out how to use his newly acquired skills in the fantasy world, which are limited, and learns how to survive as a vending machine. He can see and hear, but he cannot move, and his speech is limited to pre-programmed Japanese vending machine words.

Lammis and Boxxo. (image via Studio Gokumi)

One day, the protagonist encounters a young girl, Lammis, an exceptionally strong hunter, who possesses a skill known as the Blessing of Might, which is responsible for strength. Even with her tremendous power, she struggles to control and modulate her strength.

Once the protagonist gives some food to the starving Lammis from his vending machine body, the two immediately become friends. She names him Boxxo, giving him a new identity that he lost after his death in his previous life.

She begins carrying him about on her back, which helps Boxxo move, and his weight helps her manage her power more easily, thereby fulfilling both their wishes. Just like that, the two embark on an adventure-filled journey where they meet new characters and explore the fantasy world.

Final thoughts

Andre @AndreCloudz You either hate women or are a big fan of Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Anime, there is no in-between. You either hate women or are a big fan of Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Anime, there is no in-between.

The announcement that the manga Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon is being adapted into an anime series has naturally elicited a diverse range of opinions on the internet. Netizens are also discussing how to get their hands on the manga before the anime drops in order to form an opinion of the same.

Although the title may seem unappealing to some, the content and storyline may prove to be worth their time for many. The record of how swiftly it progressed from a light novel to manga and now an anime already speaks volumes about the story's potential. It also received some favorable reviews as a manga and a light novel - 7.4 out of 10 ratings and 4.1 out of 5 respectively.

actuallyalina @TheActualAlina no way there’s gonna be an anime called “reborn as a vending machine, i now wander the dungeon” no way there’s gonna be an anime called “reborn as a vending machine, i now wander the dungeon” 💀

While acknowledging the pros, it is important to note that Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon might clearly not be a manga for everyone, as some fans may like it while others may find it underwhelming. This may be one for Isekai fans who are interested in an out-of-the-mainstream fantasy narrative.

Poll : 0 votes