The Great Cleric anime announces July 2023 debut, key visuals, cast, and staff revealed

The Great Cleric adaptation is set to premiere in July as part of the Summer Anime Season. This is great news for all the Isekai fans in the anime community, who eagerly await its release.

It is based on the Japanese light novel, The Great Cleric by Broccoli Lion. Since the first manga adaptation illustrated by Hiiro Akikaze was published in 2017, the manga has gained recognition among the Otakus who prefer Isekai-themed stories.

With over 2 million copies sold, the series is now ready to step into the anime world. The Great Cleric comes with a lot of expectations with its meaningful story and adventurous theme. Fans are now excited to experience the novel's magical world on screen.

Release date

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】 The Great Cleric - Anime Teaser Visual!



The anime is scheduled for July 2023.



Animation Studio: Yokohama Animation Lab x CLOUD HEARTS

The series will be adapted into an anime television series that was announced back in October 2022. Since then, fans of the light novel have been highly anticipating the premiere of The Great Cleric.

The series is expected to make its debut in July 2023 on TBS and BS11 as part of the Summer Anime Season lineup. No official announcement about the date of release has been made yet, but it tentatively appears that the title will be hitting screens by mid-July.

The Great Cleric is being animated by Studios Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts. It is directed by Masato Tamagawa, while character designs are being done by Guonian Wang.

The main cast of The Great Cleric is as follows:

Reiji Kawashima as Luicel

Akio Otsuka as Brod

Tomoaki Maeno as Gruga

Daisuke Ono as Galva

The official synopsis and what to expect

Luicel as seen in the story. (image via Micro Magazine)

The storyline of The Great Cleric is based on Broccoli Lion's award-winning light novel. The novel was adapted into a manga series in 2017. By 2022 the novel had 10 volumes released, which went on to win the Gold award at the 4th Net Novel Awards.

As released by the J-Novel Club, the official synopsis of the story reads:

"One moment, a certain salaryman is on cloud nine, that promotion finally within his grasp, and the next, he’s keeled over pain, and that was all she wrote. Luckily for him, fate had a bit more to say. A world of magic, monsters, and other such life-shortening entities await his newly reincarnated self for a second shot at life."

It continues:

"With nothing but his past-life experiences and sharp business skills to guide him in the foreign lands of Galdardia, he takes up the name Luciel and vows that his (next) demise will be from naught but old age. And what better way to avoid a(nother) gruesome death, than by taking up a nice, cushy job as a healer? But getting by in another world doesn’t come easy, or cheap. It’ll take a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to hone the skills he needs to make his way. But make it he will…or die (again) trying!"

The Great Cleric is a slice-of-life Isekai series that masterfully captures the essence of the fantasy realm while still working with real-life concepts of adaptation and survival. The series tells the story of a salaryman who got shot but cheated death by getting reincarnated into a different world as a healer.

He commits himself to becoming a healer after being reincarnated into a new world filled with magical spells and monsters to ensure that his life does not end like the last time.

The series skillfully depicts the protagonist's new normal life and the psychological adaption to his new reality. It also focuses on story advancement and consistent character development.

