My Love story with Yamada-kun at Lv999: Release date, what to expect, plot, and more

My Love story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is set to be released on April 1, 2023, as part of the Spring Anime Season lineup. Aniplex confirmed the news of the premiere date to the audience by launching a trailer focused on the main character on March 1, 2023.

The anime is expected to be received by the international audience by the end of April 2, 2023. For audiences in Japan, the anime will debut on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 on April 1 at 12:30 am JST.

The series is based on Mashiro's Loving Yamada at Lv999! (Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru) manga. It is one of the most anticipated new romantic comedies in the spring anime season lineup this year. Given that the manga has over 1 million copies in circulation, the expectations among fans seem to be really high.

My Love story with Yamada-kun at Lv999: The new rom-com anime is confirmed to premiere on April 1, 2023

On March 1, 2023, the producers of My Love story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, Aniplex launched a brand new trailer for the upcoming anime. The trailer went viral among all the rom-com fans in the otaku community, and it confirms that the anime will be premiering on April 1, 2023.

The anime is making its debut on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 12:30 am JST in Japan. Shortly after that, Crunchyroll is expected to stream the anime for fans all around the world by the end of Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The trailer drop

The new trailer dropped by Aniplex is basically a character video that focuses on Akane Kinoshita, the main character of the story. In the short trailer, Akane was seen going through all sorts of emotions rapidly, indicating the dramatic yet hilarious nature of the series.

With the trailer, fans got the big news of the My Love story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 premiere, which they have been awaiting since the manga was confirmed to be animated in September 2022.

After the confirmation, the makers did not keep the fans hanging for long without anything from time to time. They announced key details for the anime along with the release of visuals to celebrate and connect with the fans on different occasions.

The cast members

Yamada, as seen in the trailer of My Love story with Yamada-kun at lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 anime is getting adapted by Madhouse under the direction of Morio Asaka. While the character design has been done by Kunihiko Hamada, the script has been written by Yasuhiro Nakanishi.

The official cast of My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 is as follows:

Inori Minase as AkaneKouki

Uchiyama as Yamada.

Natsuki Hanae as Eita Sasaki

Ai Kakuma as Runa Sasaki

The plot of the My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave 「 Best Modern Shoujo 」



18. Loving Yamada at Lv999 (96 votes)



Upcoming anime adaptation for April 1st 「 Best Modern Shoujo 」18. Loving Yamada at Lv999 (96 votes)Upcoming anime adaptation for April 1st https://t.co/bUkXSeP9rv

The official synopsis of the plot, as given by Mangamo, the digital manga circulator of Loving Yamada at Lv999! reads:

"Recently dumped, Akane is just about to quit the game she used to play with her boyfriend when she meets Yamada in the same RPG. Yamada in real life turns out to be somewhat of a legend. The only problem is – he is ONLY interested in the game. As Akane’s feelings grow, will Yamada’s focus stay on the game?"

The plot is based on Mashiro's widely popular manga, Loving Yamada at Lv999, which has accomplished several awards throughout the years. The manga won the grand prize at the 2022 Tsutaya Comic Awards, and secured the ninth and fourth rank in the web manga category at the Next Manga Awards for two years in a row.

What to expect

Colin 💜 @neshia_caga Okay, I binge read this manga the other day after a recommendation from one of my moots



And oh boy, I didn't regret not sleeping. It's a very slow burn & slow paced romance but very effective. Everything feels natural & it's worth a read.



Title: Loving Yamada at Lv999 Okay, I binge read this manga the other day after a recommendation from one of my mootsAnd oh boy, I didn't regret not sleeping. It's a very slow burn & slow paced romance but very effective. Everything feels natural & it's worth a read.Title: Loving Yamada at Lv999 https://t.co/zVkbQ4ILE8

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is an upcoming slow-burn romance comedy series. It revolves around Akane Kinoshita, a young college student who has been rejected by her boyfriend.

After the heartbreaking experience, she decided to log into a Role Playing Game (RPG) to release her frustration and rage. In the game, while brainlessly killing creatures, she meets Yamada Akito, a guild member whose avatar is an afro wizard wearing a noh mask.

Yamada is the other main character. His character poles opposite that of Akane. He is a completely distant and uninterested gamer boy whose brain resides far away from even the concept of love and romance. Even so, his demeanor immediately drew Akane's attention.

Akane's interest continues to grow in him as she moves on from her breakup. She starts a new chapter in her life that is full of skipping heartbeats, butterflies in the stomach, and also awkwardly funny encounters.

With that, the anime will feature one of the most iconic tropes of romance anime, the extrovert X introvert love story. As the story progresses, it would be fascinating to witness how love blooms between two polar opposite characters.

As mentioned earlier, the anime will debut in Japan on April 1, 2023, at 12:30 am JST.

Poll : 0 votes