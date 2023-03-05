Farming Life in Another World episode 10 release date, what to expect, and more

As episode 9 of Farming Life in Another World hit the screen, fans have been enjoying every bit of it. For those who are following the series, it is being touted to be one of the best episodes of the entire anime.

The television anime series, which is based on the light novel of the same name by Kinosuke Naito, has been a huge success since its debut in January 2023. 9 of the anime's 13 planned episodes have already been released. Viewers cannot afford to miss even one episode because the narrative is now reaching a critical point with episode 10 set to hit the screens.

Farming Life In Another World episode 10 to release on March 10

Farming Life In Another World episode 10 will premiere on March 10, 2023, and fans will be able to watch it on Crunchyroll. The release times according to the different time zones are as follows:

Japan Standard Time: 12 am on Friday, March 10, 2023

Indonesian Western Time: 12 pm on Friday, March 10, 2023

Malaysia Time: 12 pm on Friday, March 10, 2023

China Standard Time: 12 pm on Friday, March 10, 2023

Korea Standard Time: 1 am on Friday, March 10, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 11.30 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 9 am on Saturday, March 11, 2023

What to expect

Although there are no spoilers about episode 10 of Farming Life In Another World that have gone viral yet, viewers can certainly expect it to be a continuation of the incidents that took place in episode 9. The upcoming episode will feature the events following Hiraku's proposal for a 10% annual tax on harvest to Demon General Beezel and their agreement on the deal.

Dryme was responsible for transporting trade goods between Big Tree Village and Howling Village for the purpose of getting wine. In the end, 20 Beastmen were moved to Big Tree Village, which marked the end of the mission they were on. Discussions and predictions about Farming Life In Another World episode 10 will soon begin on Twitter and Reddit as the release date approaches.

About the anime

Hiraku as seen in Farming Life In Another World. (Image via Zero-G)

The plot of Farming Life In Another World centers on Hiraku, a man who suffers from a fatal disease before being miraculously revived by God. He was restored to being healthy and transported to the fantasy world of his choice. God gives him some strong agricultural equipment so he can take full advantage of his second chance.

He can only rely on the strength of the all-purpose farming equipment that God has given him and the wisdom he gained from his previous existence. His new house slowly develops into a community, surrounded by vampires, elves, angels, and even dragons.

Later, under the direction of Hiraku, the town transforms into the Big Tree Village, a vibrant, relaxed, and comic agricultural community in another dimension where smiles never fade.

