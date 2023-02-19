Farming Life in Another World episode 8 release date, what to expect, and more

With episode 7 of Farming Life in Another World hitting the screen, fans have been holding their breath for the next episode. Episode 8 of the Isekai series will be released on February 24, 2023.

Based on the light novel by Kinosuke Naito of the same name, the television anime series has been doing wonders since its premiere in January 2023. The anime is scheduled to have 13 episodes, of which six have already aired.

Thus, the plot is at a crucial juncture, and viewers cannot afford to miss even one episode.

Farming Life in Another World episode 8: Hiraku's group will encounter new challenges

Details of release date and time

Farming Life In Another World episode 8, titled The Researcher and the Two Princesses, will premiere on February 24, 2023. The anime will be available on Crunchyroll for international fans to watch. The release times will differ for different time zones.

Japan Standard Time: 12 am [Date- Friday, February 24, 2023]

Indonesian Western Time: 12 pm [Date- Friday, February 24, 2023]

Malaysia Time: 12 pm [Date- Friday, February 24, 2023]

China Standard Time: 12 pm [Date- Friday, February 24, 2023]

Korea Standard Time: 1 am [Date- Friday, February 24, 2023]

Indian Standard Time: 11:30 pm [Date- Saturday, February 25, 2023]

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 9 am [Date- Saturday, February 25, 2023]

What to expect from episode 8?

In the upcoming episode of Farming Life In Another World, Hiraku's group will be shown dealing with new challenges. Both the plot and the characters in the episode are expected to undergo significant growth.

The audience will be introduced to a new group of characters, each with an intriguing backstory. Fans can expect to see the three kids from the Howling Village fitting in along with the new girls.

Hiraku will once again be seen showing his kind-hearted side while dealing with the new members and planning to progress as a community.

It would be fascinating to see how the dynamics turn out in the new episode after the introduction of the new characters. It is safe to state that episode 8 packs quite a few surprises for the audience and is going to be filled with twists.

Recap of Farming Life in Another World episode 7

Episode 7 of Farming Life in Another World, titled A Hospitable Heart, showcases Hiraku as the new mayor of the village. Later on, he gets a notice from the messenger of the Demon Kingdom.

The messenger named Beezel delivers Hiraku a gift along with a message from the Demon lord that states that the Demon lord wants to discuss the topic of the settlement with the mayor.

Hiraku then offers to share ten percent of the crop with the Demon King as a tax to reside on his land and sign an agreement paper. But deep down, he decides not to share honey, milk, eggs, and alcohol.

Beezel, after returning to the castle, discusses the interaction that ultimately shocks everyone as the small community is revealed to be way stronger than they appear with the Great Sage Lulucy, the strongest angel, and a strong packed army on Hiraku's side.

Later in the episode, Dragon's ruler Dryme appears with his servant to meet Hiraku. They gift him a sword and as Hiraku invites them in, the dragon transforms into a human and accepts the invitation. Later, after the guest leaves, Hiraku decides to build a guest house for the guest's comfort.

The next day, they also received a new set of guests from the Howling Village, who initially seemed suspicious but later turned out to be a good bunch of people. The Howling village initiates an exchange trade offer which Hiraku accepts and forms a strong bond with the Howling Village.

At the end of the episode, the Mayor of the Howling Village sends twenty girls to Hiraku's village along with three young boys who turn out to be kids. Hiraku gladly takes them all in. He once again proves to be the kind-hearted man that he is.

About the anime

Farming Life in Another World follows the story of Hiraku, who dies of a serious illness but God brings him back to life and gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. To enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool.

All he has to rely on is the knowledge he obtained in his former life and the strength of the universal agricultural tools that God has given him. Surrounded by vampires, elves, angels, and even dragons, his new home gradually grows into a settlement.

The settlement then turns into a vibrant, relaxed, and comic community called the Big Tree Village, an agricultural community in another universe where smiles never fade under the supervision of Hiraku.

