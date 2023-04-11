Call of the Night Season 2: Release date prediction, what to expect, cast, plot, and more

Call of the Night is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kotoyama. The series received its own anime adaptation in 2022, with the first season airing from July to September 2022. Produced by Liden Films, the season aired on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block.

The manga series won the 68th Shogakukan Manga Award in the shonen category alongside Ao no Orchestra in 2023. The first season of the anime adaptation was also positively received by the audience. This has caused a lot of anticipation and hype among fans for the release of Call of the Night season 2.

Call of the Night Season 2 will most likely be released in 2023 or early 2024

Call of the Night anime quickly gained popularity with the release of season 1 in 2022, airing from July 8 to September 30, 2022. The season had 13 episodes in total and was aired on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. By cleverly using the common trope of vampires and an engaging narrative, the anime was able to resonate with the audience, making it a massive success.

Given the popularity and success of the series, it's natural for fans to expect the series to be renewed for a second season. Many seasonal anime have been renewed by their makers to hold onto the success of the series.

Producing more content around an IP that is beloved by fans is a surefire way to mitigate the risk of failure and guarantee success. This is why fans believe that Call of the Night will also be renewed by Liden Films for season 2.

Call of the Night manga cover (Image via Shogakukan)

So far, no official statement regarding the renewal of the anime has been released by the makers, keeping fans in limbo. However, the popularity of the manga series upon which the anime is based suggests that there’ll most likely be a season 2 for the show. Fifteen volumes of the manga have been published as of March 2023, giving animators a lot of material to work with.

If Call of the Night gets a new season, it will most likely be released in late 2023 or early 2024 and will probably be available to stream on HiDive and on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. It's now up to the makers of the show to listen to the demands made by fans and give them season 2.

Call of the Night cast for season 2

Call of the Night season 2 will most likely see voice actors from season 1 reprise their roles, with no major changes being made to the lineup. Thus, we can expect the cast list for season 2 to include:

Ko Yamori - Gen Sato

Nazuna Nanakusa - Sora Amamiya

Hatsuka Suzushiro - Azumi Waki

Nico Hirata - Eri Kitamura

Seri Kikyo - Haruka Tomatsu

Kabura Honda - Shizuka Itou

Akihito Akiyama - Hiroyuki Yoshino

Anko Uguisu - Miyuki Sawashiro

The plot of the anime

Ko Yamori, a middle school student, is unable to grasp the concept of love and is unsatisfied with his daily life. This causes him to become disillusioned and leads to him not going to school anymore. Instead, he starts wandering the lonesome streets at night, plagued by insomnia due to his idleness.

In one such nightly escapade, Ko comes across a girl named Nazuna Nanakusa. She offers to help Ko and invites him to her place, convincing him to share a futon with her. However, he gets bitten by Nazuna while trying to sleep, proving herself to be a vampire. She then begins to show Ko the joys of being a nightwalker.

Tired of his dreary mortal life, Ko decides to turn into a vampire as well. However, the key to being a vampire is to be bitten by someone you truly love. Thus, in order to become a vampire, Ko needs to fall in love with Nazuna first. The two characters grow closer as the anime progresses, with Ko's journey seeing him meet a bizarre cast of supernatural characters.

