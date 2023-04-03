Tokyo Revengers season 3: 6 new characters introduced in the Tenjiku arc

Tokyo Revengers season 2 came to its conclusion with the release of episode 13 on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Episode 13 marked the beginning of the Tenjiku arc and introduced the next big threat for Toman. We saw Kisaki join Yokohama Tenjiku under their leader Izana Kurokawa, instigating a conflict between the two gangs.

Kanji Mochizuki, Yokohama Tenjiku's Big Four, also made an appearance in this last episode, knocking out Chifuyu with a single punch. We have listed below 6 new characters to be introduced in the Tenjiku arc in Tokyo Revengers season 3.

Shion Madarane, Kakucho and 4 other members who'll be introduced in Tokyo Revengers season 3

1) Rindo Haitani

Rindo Haitani as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films and Kodansha)

Rindo Haitani was a member of the S-62 Generation, a group of delinquents who created the Yokohama Tenjiku gang. The reason behind the creation of this group was to take revenge against Mikey and take over the Tokyo Manji Gang. Rindo is second in command of his brother Ran Haitani's delinquent squad.

Rindo is one of the strongest fighters in Tenjiku, known for his violent nature and his love of inflicting injuries. He will play a crucial role in the Tenjiku arc and will make his appearance in the upcoming season, fighting against Toman members.

2) Ran Haitani

Ran Haitani as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films and Kodansha)

Ran Haitani is a founding member of Yokohama Tenjiku, being a part of the S-62 Generation just like his brother Rindo Haitani. Being one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Tenjiku, he is one of the four strongest fighters in the group. The Haitani brother duo is a formidable force to be reckoned with for any opponent.

Ran is a lot more whimsical than his brother, making his true nature very hard to understand. He has been known to use underhanded tactics to win fights such as using his baton and other weapons to guarantee his win. He will play a significant role in the upcoming season participating in Tenjiku's fight against Toman.

3) Shion Madarame

Shion Madarame as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films and Kodansha)

Shion Madarame is another founding member of Yokohama Tenjiku being a part of the S-62 Generation. He was formerly the Ninth Generation Leader of the Black Dragon before becoming one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Tenjiku. He holds a lot of authority over a good amount of delinquents being in the upper echleon.

Known for his love of fighting and bloodlust, Shion has earned the moniker of Mad Dog within Tenjiku. He shows loyalty to the leader of Tenjiku Izana Kurokawa and plays a good role in the Tenjiku Arc which will be covered in the upcoming season.

4) Kakucho

Kakucho as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Kodansha)

Kakucho is a member of Yokohama Tenjiku and is one of the Four Heavenly Kings. He is the right-handed man to the leader of the group, Izana Kurokawa. Kakucho's power in the gang is second only to Izana himself, making him one of the strongest fighters in the entire series.

Due to his tragic past, Kakucho is unable to trust others and is only loyal to Izana, even being prepared to kill others for his leader's sake. He will play the role of a major antagonist in the Tenjiku arc in the upcoming season and will be seen taking down some of the strongest Toman members.

5) Hajime Kokonoi

Hajime Kokonoi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films and Kodansha)

Hajime Kokonoi joined Yokohama Tenjuku as the treasurer of the gang. His unique skill comes in the form of his prodigious money-making abilities. Unlike others, he helps the group financially by initiating criminal schemes that will earn him and his crime syndicate profit, helping it grow in turn.

Kokonoi has also been shown to be a capable fighter holding his own in a fight. He is a key player in every timeline for any well-structured crime syndicate, giving him the position of one of the top executives in the gang. He will play a significant role in the Tenjiku arc this upcoming season.

6) Haruchiyo Sanzu

Haruchiyo Sanzu as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films and Kodansha)

Haruchiyo Sanzu became a member of the Yokohama Tenjiku gang following in the footsteps of Yashuri Muto. He’s one of the members who'll be present during the famous Kanto Incident. He is manipulative in nature with a fanatical devotion towards Mikey, committing atrocious acts on his behalf.

Aside from his manipulation, Haruchiyo is ruthless in dealing with people and has no trouble executing those who deem as traitors. Haruchiyo will play a significant role in the Tenjuku arc this upcoming season. He will even restrain Takemichi with with the help of Muto and the entire Fifth Division. suspecting that he is a traitor.

