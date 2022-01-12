Kokonoi and Inui’s meeting in Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 spoilers raises 5 questions

Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 spoilers were released earlier today, and while they confirmed many speculations from chapter 236, they raised a few questions regarding the meeting of Kokonoi Hajime and Inui Seishu that had been suggested in the raw scans as well.

Fans have been eager to see these two characters reunite since they parted ways after the Tenjiku Arc. However, this meeting has led readers to ask five key questions.

[This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 spoilers]

Five key questions that remain unanswered in Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 spoilers

Chapters 234-236 had already left many questions unanswered, but fans had hoped that Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 would answer them. However, while the spoilers suggest that this chapter does give us a reunion of sorts between Kokonoi and Inui, it does not resolve any questions, but rather raises several more.

1) What happened to Senju?

Ever since the Battle of the Three Deities, Senju was only mentioned once, when Koko told Takemichi that she promised to dissolve Brahman in exchange for Mikey sparing Takemichi’s life. Senju was severely injured herself, bad enough for some fans to worry for her survival, yet no one from Brahman has come to Takemichi, nor has there been any news about her post the Battle of the Three Deities.

2) Why did Kokonoi take care of Takemichi?

While Koko and Takemichi do share mutual respect, it seems a little confusing that Koko was the one to deliver Takemichi to safety after the latter was beaten almost to death by Mikey.

Considering that there were a few uninjured members of Brahman around, it is baffling that Senju or Benkei or Takeomi did not order someone to take Takemichi to a hospital or take him with them when they retreated. One line of reasoning suggests that Koko was cleaning up after Mikey, and considering Mikey had already killed South that night, he did not want to risk Takemichi’s death falling on Mikey’s head as well.

3) Why would Koko bring Takemichi to Inupi?

However, what is more perplexing is that, according to Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 spoilers, instead of taking Takemichi directly to a hospital, Koko brought him to Draken’s bike shop, and then he and Inupi admitted Takemichi to the hospital together.

One explanation suggests that Koko had no mode of transport, and since the map of Tokyo Revengers is not very well known, the bike shop might have been closer to the battlefield than the hospital. Another line of logic would be that as a person who works with legal matters, Inupi would be able to admit Takemichi to a hospital faster than Koko, who has a ton of money and no legal standing.

4) Was Inupi waiting for Draken’s return?

AgetotheK @agetothe_k @taiyakiboi Why am I the only person who questioned that Inui could be a traitor? It still doesn't make sense to me that he knew whats gonna happen and send draken there but didn't go with him... hopefully I'm wrong

However, this begs the question of who broke the news of Draken’s death to Inupi. Because Takemichi did not have time to do so before the battle broke out, it is less likely that the authorities would contact Inupi over Draken’s found family. The speculation that arose before about Inupi being an informant of Terano South, has raised its head once more. Hopefully, the official scans of Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 will clear this up.

5) Why did Takemichi have so few visitors?

// tokyo revengers chapter 234



can we just appreciate kokonoi hajime for making time to visit takemichi to see how he's doing? also, him being a fine specimen that he is?

If it was indeed Inupi who admitted Takemichi to the hospital, why didn’t Wakui show him visiting Takemichi? Not only Inupi, but no one from Brahman was seen visiting Takemichi either. Koko was the only one from the Battle of the Three Deities to have met Takemichi after he woke up. That, compared to the radio silence on all things Senju and Brahman, has the readers frowning. No information has been given on Kakucho or the Haitani brothers, either.

Final thoughts

tokyo revengers 237 spoilers



koko is definitely one of those few people which at every timeline his hairline doesn't change

However, the official translation of Tokyo Revengers chapter 237 is yet to be released, which will hopefully clear up some doubts. The developments seem a little haphazard lately, with Chifuyu’s uncharacteristic outburst, and no mention of Inupi before this chapter - even though he was the one to take Takemichi to the hospital. Hopefully, if not in the official scans of chapter 237, then chapter 238 will shed more light on these questions.

