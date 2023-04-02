Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13: Takemichi returns to the past, Kisaki joins Yokohama Tenjiku

With the release of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13, the season has finally been concluded. In this last episode, viewers see Takemichi returning to the past once again to fix the timeline to avert the death of his comrades and girlfriend. Meanwhile, Kisaki joins Yokohama Tenjiku to take his revenge on Mikey.

The previous episode also saw Takemichi confronting Mikey following the death of main Tokyo Manji Gang members such as Chifuyu, Hakkai, Mitsuya, and Draken, among others. Mikey admitted to murdering his friends before asking Takemichi to kill him. During this commotion, Naoto arrived at the scene and shot Mikey, which resulted in him finally passing away in Takemichi's arms.

Tenjiku members attack Toman as Kisaki vows revenge in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13

Chifuyu and Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13, titled When it Rains, it Pours, begins with a recap of Mikey dying in the arms of Takemichi as Naoto looks on. This prompts Takemichi to travel to the past again, with the scene shifting to 2006. Here, Chifuyu is seen walking in the rain as he comes past Takemichi, vigorously punching a tire.

He relays to Chifuyu that he is training to become strong so that he can change the future. Takemichi then reveals to him that everyone in his timeline is dead and that Mikey is the one who killed them. It comes as a shock to Chifuyu, who then jokes about him punching a tire to prevent all of this from happening.

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 (Image via Liden Films)

At this point, Takemichi's knuckles start bleeding, forcing Chifuyu to stop him from throwing punches at the tire. The protagonist then expresses his frustration at not being able to save everyone, lamenting Mikey's death. Chifuyu tells him that he is happy that they get to meet again at the very least.

The two then discuss Mikey with Chifuyu stating that he will beat the crap out of him. He then talks about how no one has ever properly challenged Mikey as he's on a different level of strength. This makes Takemichi see a ray of hope as he vows never to go back to the future until he is the leader of Toman.

The two then head to the bathhouse to discuss their future plans. They talk at length about what could be the trigger for the change in Mikey, with Takemichi suggesting it could be Kisaki being kicked out of Toman. He reasons that in the previous timeline, Kisaki had represented the darkness in Toman. As such, the latter's departure could have acted as a trigger for Mikey.

The scene then shifts to Yokohama, where the leader of Yokohama Tenjiku, Izana Kurokawa, meets with Kisaki Tetta and Shuji Hanma. Izana asks Kisaki why he decided to join their gang, to which he replies that he wants to get his revenge. This starts the beginning of the greatest and final conflict in Toman's history.

Chifuyu fighting Tenjiku members as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 (Image via Liden Films)

Viewers then see Yokohama Tenjiku members arrive in Tokyo with the goal of killing the entire Tokyo Manji Gang. Meanwhile, Takemichi comes up with a plan of single-handedly taking down all Yokohama gangs. Chifuyu laughs at the plan and refuses to accompany him to Yokohama. This is when two members of Toman, Yamagishi and Makoto, come to inform Chifuyu how they got beaten by guys in red high-collar uniforms.

The Yokohama Tenjiku gang then arrives at the Shibuya metro station, where they bump into Takemichi, who is horrified to see that they have an injured Akkun in their grasp. Seeing Takemichi's affiliation with Toman, members of Tenjiku were about to beat him as well when Chifuyu came to his rescue, kicking one of the members in the face.

With Chifuyu holding back Tenjiku members, Takemichi runs away with Akkun on his shoulder. The former is able to beat down a few Tenjiku members before getting knocked out by Kanji Mochizuki, Yokohama Tenjiku's Big Four. Takemichi manages to hide with others inside a store before running out the back door. This is when Akkun relays to Takemichi that around 300 Tenjiku members have arrived in Tokyo to pick a fight with Toman.

Takemichi meets Kisaki in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 (Image via Liden Films)

Takemichi then instructs others to go to Toman's hideout, while he decides to go back and save Chifuyu, who acted as a decoy for them to escape. However, Akkun, Yamagishi, and Makoto aid Tamkemichi in his attempt to rescue Chifuyu by fighting against Tenjiku members even though they are outnumbered. Despite trying, the four of them are beaten up, with Takemichi unable to understand the gang's involvement with Toman.

This is when Kisaki Tetta comes in front of Takemichi as a Tenjiku member dressed in their red high-collar uniform. He mocks Takemichi's confusion and his inability to understand the current situation. He then says:

"Let the Kanto Incident begin."

This makes Takemichi doubtful about Kisaki being aware of the time travel concept. Here, Tokyo Revengers season 2 comes to its conclusion with a thrilling cliffhanger, leaving fans excited for next season.

Final thoughts on Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 does a good job of introducing the next big threat that Toman will face in the form of Yokohama Tenjiku and Kisaki Tetta. With that, Takemichi's resolve to be there for Mikey and stand up to him if needed was also a great touch that showed his growth in resilience.

