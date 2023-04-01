Is Tokyo Revengers over? Status of the series explained

Tokyo Revengers recently concluded its second season and people from the anime and manga community are contemplating giving this series a shot. However, there was a mixed reaction from the fanbase owing to the plot inconsistencies and the way Ken Wakui concluded the manga.

Since the manga ending was quite abrupt and filled with plot holes, the fans were slightly confused as to whether or not the manga completed its run. Needless to say, apart from being confused, fans are also disappointed with the plot holes and abrupt end.

Tokyo Revengers: Status of the manga

The official poster of the manga and anime series (Image via Kodansha/Ken Wakui)

While there might be slight confusion among fans, the Tokyo Revengers manga has concluded. The writer and illustrator, Ken Wakui released the final chapter on November 16, 2022.

This series has a total of 248 chapters spread over 7 story arcs, which are:

Toman Arc

Moebius Arc

Valhalla Arc

Black Dragon Arc

Tenjiku Arc

Bonten Arc

Final Arc

Fans can read the chapters on Kodansha, which is the official platform that offers manga chapters.

Tokyo Revengers: Status of the anime

A still from the second installment of the anime series (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The series garnered a ton of attention when the anime adaptation was launched. The manga wasn’t all that popular, but things changed when the anime and manga community came across the anime adaptation.

So far, the anime series has released two seasons, and the second season concluded a couple of days ago. Fans can stream the episodes of season one on Netflix and the second season’s episodes on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Tokyo Revengers revolves around Takemachi, an average human with the ability to jump through time

Takemichi, a seemingly average human being, has the ability to leap through time. Despite his ability to do so, he is unable to save the woman he once loved from dying.

Hinata Tachibana died repeatedly despite Takemichi’s attempts to save her by time leaping. Takemichi is filled with grief and self-evaluates his actions from the past. He resolves to fix the issues posed by the Tokyo Manji Gang, who were the reason for Hinata’s death in the original timeline.

Takemichi and Chifuyu in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The Tokyo Manji Gang was once led by Sano Manjiro, or Mikey, who was a great leader and didn’t believe in hurting innocent people. However, things changed Kisaki Tetta took over the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Takemichi travels back in time to fix the present and save the woman he once loved. He manages to establish contact with Sano Manjiro from the Tokyo Manji Gang. Mikey grows fond of Takemichi and introduces him to the rest of the gang. Takemichi is now part of one of the most powerful gangs and was a close advisor to Mikey and Draken.

Upon investigating the Black Dragon, a motorcycle gang led by Taiju Shiba, he meets his younger brother Hakkai. He joins the Tokyo Manji Gang on Takemichi’s request but things deteriorate when Takemichi was forced to fight Taiju.

Since Hakkai didn’t want to see his friend get hurt, he leaves the Tokyo Manji gang and joins the Black Dragons. Takemichi must do everything in his power to stop this from happening since this would result in Hinata’s death.

Soon, he meets Chifuyu Matsuno and develops a strong bond with him. Now that Chifuyu is on his side, Takemichi will do whatever it takes to save Hinata from dying again.

