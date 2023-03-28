Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 will be released on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 2:08 am JST on MBS. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Naoto revealing how Mikey had murdered the members of Toman. Following that, the two went to Manila to confront Mikey. When Takemichi met him, Mikey asked him to end his menace. As things got heated, Naoto shot Mikey to protect Takemichi.

Takemichi will head back to the past in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13

Release date and time, where to watch

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

As mentioned above, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 will be released on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 2:08 am JST. However, the release date and time will vary for viewers across different time zones.

As such, the upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 10:08 am, Saturday, April 1

Central Standard Time: 12:08 pm, Saturday, April 1

Eastern Standard Time: 1:08 pm, Saturday, April 1

British Standard Time: 6:08 pm, Saturday, April 1

Central European Time: 7:08 pm, Saturday, April 1

Indian Standard Time: 10:38 pm, Saturday, April 1

Philippine Standard Time: 1:08 pm, Sunday, April 2

Australian Central Standard Time: 2:38 am, Sunday, April 2

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 will first air on MBS in Japan, following which it will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Additionally, the anime will also be available to watch on Hulu in North America.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13?

Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 will most likely see Takemichi return to the past. After witnessing the terrible future in which Mikey kills the Toman members, Takemichi promised Mikey that he would travel back to the past and change Toman's fate.

Thus, fans can expect Takemichi to go back to the past and meet Chifuyu. The two first-division heads could come together with a plan to change the future. Also, given that Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 is the season finale, it could end with the anime revealing a new threat for Toman.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12

Naoto and Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12, titled Last order, saw Takemichi heading back to his rundown apartment in the present after he realized that both Mitsuya and Hinata had passed away in this time loop as well. After reaching his home, Naoto came to meet him, after his memories got overwritten.

Naoto revealed how this was the worst time loop, given that Hinata passed away, and Mikey killed all the Toman executives. As the two tried to come up with a solution, they realized that Mikey had sent a letter from Manila, Philippines, to Takemichi, inviting him to meet him.

Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 (Image via Liden Films)

Upon reaching Manila, Takemichi split up with Naoto at the location as they tried to find Mikey. When Takemichi located Mikey, the Toman leader revealed how he killed the members of the gang. Following that, Mikey asked Takemichi to kill him. However, Takemichi rejected the request.

As things got more tense, Naoto, who reached their location, had to shoot Mikey to protect Takemichi. Although Mikey passed away, it was only later revealed that he never intended to hurt Takemichi.

Poll : 0 votes