10 Anime that are all the hype in 2023

The anime season for 2023 kicked off to an exciting start with the return of sequels for favorites such as Tokyo Revengers and Vinland Saga, as well as some exciting new shows, key among them being The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule The World.

Stories like Tokyo Revengers are interesting due to the character-driven narrative that gets the audience emotionally invested. Vinland Saga's strength lies in the expansiveness of its world, which gives life to a story of adventure. The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule The World stands out due to its exciting action, magical world, and Ray's relationship with his friends.

As the 2023 anime season progresses, here is a quick roundup of a few of this year's much-awaited anime shows.

Spy Classroom, Handyman Saitou In Another World, and other anime to watch in 2023

1)Tokyo Revengers season 2

Takemichi bowling with Hina (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers follows the journey of Hangaki Takemichi as he tries to become the Head of the Tokyo Manji Gang. Takemichi aims to take the place of the leader of the Tokyo Manji Gang to save his girlfriend Tachibana Hina's life and guide the gang along the right path.

Hangaki Takemichi can travel back into the past by 12 years, but to do this, he must touch the hand of Tachibana Naoto (Hina's younger brother). If Takemichi is to save everyone, he must become a hero.

Tokyo Revengers has a phenomenally crafted storyline that aims to garner an emotional response from its audience. This is often achieved by Takemichi's indecisiveness, placing characters in life-threatening positions, and using deception. All of this blends together with stellar animation, which leads to an entertaining final product.

2) Vinland Saga season 2

Thorfinn's new look revealed (Image Via Mappa)

The journey towards Vinland is not one of ease and comfort. Instead, it is a thorny path towards a rose-tinted future. Thorfinn is an Icelander displaced from his home after Askeladd hatched a scheme to kill his father, Thors. The death of Thors sent Thorfinn spiraling out of control, with the boy spending the immediate years in its aftermath trying to get revenge.

Historical fiction based on the Viking era and Anglo-Saxon England has always been popular, and Vinland Saga capitalizes on that. It features superb action scenes that get the blood boiling. An example of this is the fight between Thorfinn and Thorkell.

The most remarkable aspect of the anime is the expansive narrative that it attempts to weave together by interlinking the stories of several ambitious young men who will go on to change the world.

3)The Iceblade Sorcerer shall rule the World

Ray White revealed as The Iceblade Sorcerer (Image Via Cloud Hearts)

In a world of magic and mayhem, the Iceblade Sorcerer stands at the pinnacle of strength. After losing everything in the recent war, Ray White was informed by his master to hide his identity and enroll in Arnold Academy, in order to live a normal life.

However, this might be harder than anticipated, with Ray being immediately ostracized for being an Ordinary. Despite this, Ray eventually befriends open-minded individuals who judge him not for his origin but for who he truly is.

The strength of this anime lies in the relationships that Ray forms with his companions. The care and devotion he shows towards his team is a truly heartwarming experience. Ray and his friends journey together, trying to help each other out and strengthening the theme of friendship evident throughout the anime.

4) Farming life in another World

Machio's Great Tree Village (Image Via Zero-G)

Who would have thought farming in another world could be so interesting?

After dying due to illness, Machio Hirako is reincarnated by God into another world. Before he is sent to his new world, God bestows upon him 4 wishes: A healthy body, a peaceful life, an understanding of the local language, and the ability to farm. Machio is then dropped into the world's most deadly forest, where he starts making a home for himself and its many inhabitants.

The slice-of-life atmosphere is generated by following Machio as he goes about his daily life. Education is a big part of this anime, with farming methods explained in layman's terms. The easygoing nature makes this a very relaxing and easily consumable watch.

5) Chillin' In My 30s After Getting Fired From The Demon King's Army

Dariel hugging Marika (Image Via Encourage Films)

Dariel was raised by one of the former Four Heavenly Generals despite him lacking the magical abilities that all other demons innately have. After the Generals stepped down, Dariel was immediately fired by the Demon Lord's successor from his position as 'Dark Soldier'.

With nowhere to return, Dariel sets out on a journey hoping to be useful. Soon after, he spots a young woman being attacked by monsters in the forest. Saving her changes the course of his life.

Dariel's light-hearted nature and easy-going style make him very likable and endearing to watch. He is extremely nice, which means he gets along with the residents of his new village. He also manages to complete his task with ease, much to the surprise of the guild master, and this is often played for laughs.

6) Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Mukuouda using Food Menu (Image Via Mappa)

After being transported into another world, protagonist Mukouda gains the ability "Food Menu," which allows him to purchase items available in a Japanese supermarket.

This anime is about the joys of cooking: From the fun of preparing meals to the excitement of cooking the food and the pleasure of feeding people. Mukouda uses a mixture of the ingredients of the world alongside those from the supermarket to create exquisite meals.

The hallmark of this anime is the reaction shots presented whenever the characters eat their food.

7) Handyman Saitou In Another World

Saitou picking a lock (Image Via C2C)

Saitou was an ordinary handyman in Japan when he is suddenly transported to another world. Being weak in combat, he struggled to find a party before meeting the Warrior Raelza, the Mage Morlock, and the Fairy Lafanpan. Raelza is beautiful but shy, Morlock is talented but forgetful, and Lafapan is kind but a lover of money.

This anime has good character work with details of the characters' past being slowly revealed as the story advances. As you slowly learn about these characters, you learn to empathize and care for them.

The character work reveals that Lafanpan isn't greedy, but cursed to donate gold to the Moon God, or else she gets smaller. This endears her not only to Saitou but to the audience in general. Acts like this serve as bonding time for the party and they soon become a close-knit group.

8) The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World

Haruyoshi smiles guilefully after his win (Image Via Studio Blanc)

After being cunningly betrayed by his companions in his former life and left on the verge of death, exorcist Haruyoshi promises to live a much more cunning life before attempting his reincarnation ritual.

Haruyoshi is reborn just as he wished. However, it turns out that he is born into a world of magic without any magical ability of his own. Despite not having magical abilities, Haruyoshi still manages to excel by using the techniques from his former life.

Isekai anime is popular for wish fulfillment and there is much to gain from this anime through watching Haruyoshi's journey. Haruyoshi's school life is filled with intrigue and important lessons in life and magic. The contrast between how Haruyashi's lives his second life compared to his first is interesting to observe.

9) Adventurer's Who Don't Believe In Humanity Will Save The World

Survivor's meeting for the first time (Image Via Geek Toys)

Nick was unceremoniously kicked out of his adventuring party by his father figure after being wrongfully blamed for stealing. Soon after, Nick buys his girlfriend a lavish gift and upon accepting it, she immediately breaks up with him.

At his wit's end, Nick stumbles into a bar where an encounter of destiny awaits. At the bar, Nick meets like-minded adventurers and by the end of the next morning, they form the most distrustful party known to man.

Typically, heroes are considered paragons of justice and goodwill. The subversion of that trope provides an interesting lens to watch this story unfold because these heroes trust no one. The emotional crux of the story is centered around the journey each character goes on as they try to learn to trust each other.

10) Spy Classroom

Spies gather for an Impossible Mission (Image Via feel)

In this anime, Impassable missions are a name given to the most difficult missions with the lowest success rate. These missions are typically given to the best spies around, but after the death of the world's greatest Spy group, a new strategy is devised.

To that end, in steps Lily and other problem children from spy schools across the country. The group is led by Klaus, who is aiming to be the World’s greatest spy.

The strength of the anime exists in the relationship that the students form with their teacher. Despite having trouble with his teaching techniques, Klaus endures and eventually learns the best method to educate his students. The students initially struggle with confidence due to a lack of skill. But by working together both the master and apprentices improve on their areas of weakness while bonding with each other.

These animes are a must-watch due to their solid animation, brilliant character work, and intriguing story details. If you think we missed out on any, let us know in the comments below!

