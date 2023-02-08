The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 6, release date & time, what to expect, and more

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 6 is set to be released on February 11, 2023, at 8 pm JST. Fans worldwide can watch the anime on the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

The protagonist of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World, Haruyoshi Kuga, is the strongest onmyouji user on his planet. On his deathbed, with the help of a successful hidden ritual, he gets reincarnated in another realm. In this realm, he is reborn as Seika Lamprogue into a distinguished wizard family.

However, Seika is born without any magic abilities. He soon realizes that his old onmyou talents are far superior to the magic of the new world, prompting him to announce that he doesn't require magic. The series has received glowing ratings and worldwide praise so far, making it one of the best winter anime series to have come out this year.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 6 could see Seika go up against Kyle

Release date, time, and streaming platform

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World season 1, episode 6, will be released on February 11, 2023, at 8 pm JST. Episode 6 will be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll and Funimation. In Japan, it will be aired on local broadcasting channels such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS 11, and DMM TV.

Fans can watch The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World season 1 on Crunchyroll for free with multiple ads or switch to premium ad-free subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

Check out the release timings below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, at 3 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, at 5 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, at 6 am

India Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, at 4.30 pm

Japan Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, at 8 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, February 11, at 12 pm

Eastern European Time: Saturday, February 11, at 1 pm

Eastern Indonesian Time: Saturday, February 11, at 8 pm

What to expect from episode 6?

Kyle with his evil eye (Image via Studio Blanc)

Fans can expect The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 6 to feature a conflict between Seika Lamprogue and Kyle during the Capital Swordfighting Tournament. They might also get to see Mabel Crane fighting a strong opponent in the tournament, unleashing her magic abilities.

In the last episode, Seika briefly mentioned Kyle as the bearer of the Evil Eye, which refers to a caster who puts spiritual power into their gaze and curses their opponent by looking at them. The upcoming episode could expand on Kyle's backstory and give the audience some clues as to how he achieved this power.

A brief recap of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World, episode 5

Episode 5 began with Seika and Yifa getting summoned to the principal's office. Once in office, the principal told Seika and one of his juniors, Mable Crane, to participate in a mixed discipline combat tournament in the capital. Amyu was disappointed at not being picked alongside Seika and insulted Mable, saying she only got picked because she was of noble heritage.

Hearing the remarks, Mable confronted Amyu and told her the only reason she wasn't selected was that she was weak. This led to a brief swordfight between the two, with Mable defeating Amyu by imbuing her sword with dark magic. Following the incident, all four of them journeyed together to the capital.

The Capital Swordfighting Tournament began with Seika facing Denis Regan from the Gantz Mercenary Band. He easily evaded Denis's opening attack and sent him flying out of the ring with Phase of sun: Spell of Internal Release.

The next matchup was between Belem of Sage Ford and Kyle, a guard from the Rugrock Merchants Association. The former got frozen by Kyle's powerful Evil Eye, easily giving the latter a golden opportunity to stab and defeat him.

The episode ended with Seika talking about Kyle being the bearer of Evil Eye. He suspected him of being a veteran killer who was hiding his past experiences.

