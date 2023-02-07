One Punch Man and Overwatch 2 excite fans with a surprising collaboration

Blizzard is all set to introduce One Punch Man season 3 skins in video game Overwatch 2, along with other exciting features such as competitive changes, major game mode tweaks, and a brand new map.

One Punch Man season 3 is currently in the production pipeline and will probably be released in late 2023. However, very little information has been divulged about the upcoming season so far, with fans eagerly waiting every day for new information.

Thus, the news of the collaboration between One Punch Man and Overwatch 2 caught a lot of fans by surprise, managing to create a massive buzz in both the gaming and anime community.

One Punch Man and Overwatch 2 collaboration has fans pumped for the former's season 3

TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 @opm_anime

The event will start from the 7th of March!

Check out the “Overwatch 2” Official Blog and

#onepunchman

overwatch.blizzard.com/en-us/ Collaboration event between anime series “One-Punch Man” and “Overwatch 2” confirmedThe event will start from the 7th of March!Check out the “Overwatch 2” Official Blog and @PlayOverwatch for more updates! Collaboration event between anime series “One-Punch Man” and “Overwatch 2” confirmed👊The event will start from the 7th of March!Check out the “Overwatch 2” Official Blog and @PlayOverwatch for more updates! #onepunchmanoverwatch.blizzard.com/en-us/ https://t.co/sDjOWZYMlK

On Tuesday, February 7, the Overwatch team introduced the game's first IP collaboration, with villain Doomfist being at the forefront of the initiative. He was seen with a brand new Saitama skin, consisting of the hero's signature yellow suit, white cape, red boots, and gloves. The skin fits Doomfist perfectly, who is an extremely punch-happy individual himself.

Besides Doomfist, no new skins have been disclosed so far, increasing the hype among fans for other potential character skins from the anime. Fubuki, Tatsumaki, Speed-o-Sound Sonic, and Garou are some of the most in-demand skins that fans hope to see in Overwatch 2. The collabortion event is set to run from March 7 to April 6, much to the excitement of fans worldwide.

One Punch Man @Everything_OPM Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man crossover collab coming on March 7th! Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man crossover collab coming on March 7th! https://t.co/qINoE4qZJ8

Overwatch 2 is already filled with numerous anime references from impactful anime, such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and Dragon Ball Z. Thus, OPM X Overwatch 2 is a very lucrative crossover that offers the chance to execute a lot of interesting skin ideas.

The similarities between One Punch Man and Overwatch characters lend room for skins such as Tracer dressing as Flashy Flash, Kiriko as Tatsukami, Mercy as Fubuki, and Moira as Psykos among many other characters. The strongest link, however, is between Roadhog and Pig God, with their entire personalities being based around being powerful warriors.

GetQuakedOn @GetQuakedOn one punch man doomfist in action: one punch man doomfist in action: https://t.co/5MoJCR4GDk

Other features from the game include season 3 Battle Pass skins such as Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko and skins for Reaper, Junkrat, and Moira. The microtransaction shop of Overwatch 2 will also have new skins for D.Va, Mei, Zenyatta and Genji.

There will also be a control map in the game called Antarctic Peninsula, consisting of penguins, fishing holes, and deep snow that players can walk through, creating designs in the snow. On the event side of things, the game will have a new Valentine's Day event called Ultimate Valentine's Day, and the PachiMarchi event from the original Overwatch will also make its return.

kareem² @kareemmpies this one punch man x overwatch collab is actually so cool this one punch man x overwatch collab is actually so cool 😭 https://t.co/CViLk2jBLl

The recently announced collab has created a storm on Twitter, with the hype showing no signs of stopping in the coming days. Both One Punch Man and Overwatch have dedicated communities full of exciting characters and seeing them come together is a cause for excitement for a lot of fans.

This collab will help season 3 ride a massive hypetrain, with people from the anime community migrating towards the game.

Poll : 0 votes