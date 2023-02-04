My Hero Academy, Vinland Saga season 2, and 16 other anime’s English dubs have been delayed by Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia, Trigun Stampede, Blue Lock, and other upcoming episodes of the winter 2023 anime shows’ English dubs have been delayed by Crunchyroll due to inclement weather in Dallas, Texas. Currently, Dallas is facing an intense winter storm that has engulfed the entire city in its freezing mayhem.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the disastrous weather has caused more than 290 car crashes, 24 hypothermia calls responded to by MedStar, and 47 injuries due to individuals falling on ice. Although Crunchyroll has many offices across the globe, the DFW (Dallas Fort/Worth) office is regarded as the central production hub where the company houses the English dubbing of licensed anime.

Crunchyroll will announce further updates on the English dubbing for the upcoming anime episodes soon

Here’s the list of upcoming episodes whose English dubs have been halted until further notice by Crunchyroll:

February 9

Revenger episode 3

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 3

February 10

Buddy Daddies episode 3

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale episode 3

The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had it Made season 2 episode 3

February 11

Blue Lock episode 15

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement episode 3

My Hero Academia Episode 129

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 3

TRIGUN STAMPEDE episode 3

February 12

By The Grace of the Gods season 2 episode 3

Handyman Saitou in Another World episode 3

February 13

VINLAND SAGA season 2 episode 3

February 14

Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity will Save the World episode 3

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague episode 3

February 15

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense season 2 episode 3

February 17

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Northern War - Northern War episode 3

February 19

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 2

Crunchyroll is the most popular anime subscription video-on-demand platform worldwide. It has been lauded for its massive catalog of anime, which is the very reason why the platform has the most subscribers in more than 100 nations. Offering a myriad of anime shows catering to multi-faceted demographics and genres, Crunchyroll has become a household name.

Considering the current state Dallas is in, the English dub for episodes in the future may also get delayed. However, for the time being, all fans can do is wait until the platform breaks its silence on the production details.

