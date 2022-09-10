10 anime about food and cooking that all food-lovers will enjoy

Anime has something for everyone, be it action, romance, comedy, or horror, among many others. Food appears in almost every genre of anime, often as a symbol for something deeper like nostalgia, as in Flavors of Youth, or simply as a means of nourishment as in One Piece.

But naturally, some shows are wholly dedicated to the love of food and the bonds built around them. This article compiles a list of anime that will have fans longing for a snack in lieu of the mouth-watering delicacies shown on-screen.

Food Wars!, Gourmet Girl Graffiti and eight other anime that revolve around cooking and a love for food

1) Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma is arguably the most famous cooking-themed anime in recent years. A show about competitive cooking, Food Wars! follows Soma Yukihira as he leaves the boundaries of his small family-owned restaurant to enroll in an elite culinary school. While there, he goes up against other talented peers to improve his skills and prove his worth as a world-class chef.

2) Yakitake!! Japan

Similar to Food Wars!, Yakitake!! Japan deals with the world of competitive cooking, but with a focus on one specific food. The show revolves around the wonders of bread and bread-baking, following protagonist Kazuma Azuma as he embarks on a journey to create the best bread of them all.

Working at an eminent bakery, Azuma learns from some of the most talented bakers in Japan and strives to bake what would become a signature bread from Japan, which would be on par with the breads of European countries.

3) Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits

Anime fans who loved the bathhouse in Spirited Away would find Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits delightful. The series follows Aoi Tsubaki after she gets abducted by the ogre lord of the spirit realm and has to work at an inn to pay off her late grandfather’s debt while trying not to get eaten by malevolent spirits.

Aoi is shown to be a talented chef and an immense foodie who strives to satisfy the supernatural palate. Meanwhile, a romantic subplot makes the show further interesting.

4) Cinderella Chef

Another cooking-themed show with a touch of the isekai genre is Cinderella Chef, which provides a fresh take on food and cooking by transporting the protagonist Ye Jiayao to ancient China. This Chinese anime follows the adventures of Ye Jiayao as she uses her cooking skills to contend with the obstacles that come her way.

5) Ristorante Paradiso

Ristorante Paradiso official poster (Image via Natsume Ono/David Production)

Shifting more snugly into the slice-of-life genre, Ristorante Paradiso begins as a revenge saga but takes an unexpectedly wholesome turn. The show follows Nicoletta as she travels to Rome to take revenge on her mother for abandoning her as a child. But her priorities waver as she slowly grows closer to the staff and clientélé of a restaurant named Casetta dell'Orso, and she finds herself swayed by the people and the food.

6) Dream-Colored Pastry Chef

Ichigo in Dream-Colored Pastry Chef (Image via Natsumi Matsumoto/Studio Hibari)

Unlike most protagonists in anime related to cooking, Ichigo Amano is rather clumsy and has no innate knowledge regarding cooking or baking. Dream-Colored Pastry Chef chronicles Ichigo’s journey towards becoming a renowned pastry chef, aided by her love for desserts and understanding of flavors.

7) Gourmet Girl Graffiti

Compared to the other anime on this list, Gourmet Girl Graffiti is laid back in terms of plot and ambiance. This show focuses more on how food strengthens relationships between people and vice versa, rather than focusing on the characters’ genius cooking skills. Gourmet Girl Graffiti revolves around protagonist Ryou Machiko and how her experiences with the people around her contribute towards the flavor of her cooking.

8) True Cooking Master Boy

Liu Mao Xing in True Cooking Master Boy (Image via Etsushi Ogawa/Production I.G.)

True Cooking Master Boy is a competitive cooking-themed anime set in historical China. The show depicts the cutthroat competition between renowned chefs as it brings with it both respect and power. The protagonist Liu Mao Xing travels across China to learn various cooking techniques and claim the title of a legendary chef, making new friends and facing many challenges on the way.

9) Wakakozake

Unlike most of the entries on this list, Wakakozake focuses more on enjoying food than cooking it. This heartwarming slice-of-life anime accompanies Wakako Murasaki on her solitary visits to restaurants and diners after a long day of work, winding down with Japanese cuisine or street food, usually pairing them with her liquor of choice. The show depicts the life of the typical office worker and the simple joys of life that good food and drink provide.

10) Bartender

Bartender is easily the most unique entry on this list, revolving around alcoholic drinks instead of food. The series focuses on a hole-in-the-wall bar run by genius bartender Ryuu Sasakura and the varied customers who stumble into the place to unburden themselves temporarily. The anime has an air of mystery and unreality, despite dealing with stories and troubles of ordinary life.

Food and life have become indistinguishable in most of the entries on this list, and the statement remains true for many other shows as well. It becomes a call to adventure in shows like Toriko, an intense competition in Ben-To, and a way to show care for loved ones in Sweetness and Lightning.

